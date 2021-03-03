Benzalkonium Chloride Market By Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Forecast by 2030

Robust growth in the oil & gas and pharmaceutical industries will drive the benzalkonium chloride market at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The market was valued at $525.0 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach $1,301.1 million by 2030.

Key factor driving the benzalkonium chloride market is the growth in the oil & gas industry. According to the Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP), the global demand for oil and gas significantly increased in the past decade. Further, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) stated that the global consumption of petroleum and related liquids stood at 101.2 million barrels per day in 2019. Hence, the escalating consumption of oil and gas has fueled their production, which has accelerated the sales of benzalkonium chloride, as it is used as a biocorrosion inhibitor.

Presently, the benzalkonium chloride market is consolidated in nature, with the presence of a handful of key players like Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S, Dishman Group, Merck KGaA, and KLK Oleo. The market is led by Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S, due to its rising focus on tapping new applications. The company offers benzalkonium chloride to be used as a preservative and active pharmaceutical ingredient in creams, ointments, antiseptic agents, personal care products, wound care products, ophthalmic products, and oral, topical, and nasal drugs.

Market Size Breakdown by Segments

By Type

Benzalkonium Chloride 50%

Benzalkonium Chloride 80%

By Application

Eye, Ear, &Nasal Drops

Hand Sanitizers

Shampoos

Disinfectants

Spermicidal Creams

Water Treatment Chemicals

Aquaculture Chemicals

Timber Protection Chemicals

Coatings

End-Use Industry