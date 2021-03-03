Bag-in-Box Packaging Machine Market Growth, Size, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast 2020 to 2026 – Liqui-Box, DS Smith, Robert Bosch GmbH, Alfa Laval, Engi-O, Pattyn Group, SACMI, Scholle IPN, Technibag

Bag-in in-Box packaging, a sustainable part of flexible packaging has many benefits over rigid packaging such as hygienic filling, handling, storage, dispensing, no transfer of flavors, no residual product return, and recyclable packaging. Automated packaging machines are in mandatory demand in high range, as it helps to raise the amount of yield production for any kind of production for beverages in order to increase the consumption demand. Bag-in-box is used in wide range of applications such as in processing of food & beverages, healthcare, cosmetics, oil and paints products and many more. Sterilized bag-in-box products, gets stable in any normal condition and it do not require any cooling processes. The bag bag-in in-box packaging also offers hygienic transportation and storage of various foods and drinks. It restricted restricts the contact of air and product. This type of packaging also extends the shelf life of various foods and drinks.

Global bag-in-box packaging machine market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Liqui-Box, DS Smith, Robert Bosch GmbH, Alfa Laval, Engi-O, Pattyn Group, SACMI, Scholle IPN, Technibag, Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH, ProXES GmbH, Flexifill Ltd., TORR Industries, ABCO Automation, Inc., IC Filling Systems, Kreuzmayr Maschinenbau GmbH, Gossamer Structures (Pty) Ltd, Triangle Package Machinery Co., Quadrant Equipment, voran Maschinen GmbH, Smurfit Kappa and others.

Global Bag-in-Box Packaging Machine Market Scope and Market Size

In November 2018, IC Filling Systems exhibited their products at the Brau Beviale 2018 for the beer and beverage industry in Nuremberg, Germany from 13th November to 15th November. This helped the company to enhance their customer base by increasing the brand awareness among the customers.

In June 2015, ProXES GmbH acquired Terlet N.V. (Netherlands). Terlet is engaged in manufacturing and designing high end process components and integrated systems. This strategy would help the company to expand their product portfolio by including the systems and components for the dairy and liquid food processing.

In March 2014, Alfa Laval launched their latest addition of their unique bag-in-box fillers at the Interpack exhibition in Germany. The electric servo motors help in giving shorter filling cycles in the latest bag-in-box filling system. This would help the company to expand their bag-in-box packaging equipment portfolio.

Queries Related to the Bag-in-Box Packaging Machine Market:

Which application segments will perform better and achieve success in worldwide through the forecast years?

What are the key factors driving the market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this Industry?

Which are the impressive business sectors where best players want their own expansion in future?

What are the market dynamics?

What are the limits ruining the development rate?

What is the focused circumstance to advance development?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the performers in the global market?

What are the development rates for this Industry?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Bag-in-Box Packaging Machine Market

8 Bag-in-Box Packaging Machine Market, By Service

9 Bag-in-Box Packaging Machine Market, By Deployment Type

10 Bag-in-Box Packaging Machine Market, By Organization Size

11 Bag-in-Box Packaging Machine Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global Bag-in-Box Packaging Machine market

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application.

To get a comprehensive overview of the Bag-in-Box Packaging Machine market.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

