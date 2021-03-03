Baby Infant Formula – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

Latest market research report on Global Baby Infant Formula Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Baby Infant Formula market.

Infant formula consists of various nutrients, such as carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and others (linoleic acid, prebiotic, and others), that are fed to babies for their overall development. Although physicians recommend exclusive breastfeeding for under six months babies, infant formula can be used as an alternative, as it consists of similar nutrient contents. Increase in women working population outside home is the key factor that drives the market. Moreover, change in lifestyle, rise in middle class population, growth in disposable income in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and increase in awareness about high nutritional content in the infant formula propels the market growth. However, concerns related to food safety and decline in global birth rate may hamper this growth.

Infant formula, or baby formula, is a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to babies and infants under 12 months of age, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from powder (mixed with water) or liquid (with or without additional water). The U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) defines infant formula as “a food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk”.

Major industry players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Baby Infant Formula market research report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to develop stately. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Major companies analyzed in this report are:

Beingmate Group Co. Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

D. SIGNSTORE

HiPP GmbH & Co.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, LLC

Arla Foods

Nestle S.A

Danone

Heinz and Hain Celestial Group

Campbell Soup Company

On the basis of application, the Baby Infant Formula market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Pharmacy/Medical Stores

Specialty Stores

Hard Discounter Stores

Others

By type

Infant Milk

Follow-on-Milk

Specialty Baby Milk

Growing-up Milk

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Baby Infant Formula Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Baby Infant Formula Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Baby Infant Formula Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Baby Infant Formula Market in Major Countries

7 North America Baby Infant Formula Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Baby Infant Formula Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Baby Infant Formula Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Baby Infant Formula Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Target Audience for this Report

– Baby Infant Formula manufacturers

– Baby Infant Formula traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Baby Infant Formula industry associations

– Product managers, Baby Infant Formula industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Baby Infant Formula Market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Baby Infant Formula Market?

