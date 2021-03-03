Automotive Polymer Composites Market Emerging Trend, Advancement, Growth and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025| BASF SE, Covestro AG

The report titled “Automotive Polymer Composites Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Automotive Polymer Composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2021-2025.

Top Companies in the Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market: – BASF SE, Covestro AG, DuPont, Hexcel Corporation, Kolon Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporatio, SGL Carbon, Solvay, Teijin Carbon, Toray Advanced Composites

Market Overview:

– However, the global slowdown of the automotive industry due to demand decline is expected to act as a restraint for the automotive polymer composites market.

– Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the market with the largest consumption coming from countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. However, Africa is likely to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period owing to growth over the small base.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Use of Polymers in Light Vehicle Segment

– The automotive industry has been focusing on vehicle weight reduction for decades as vehicle weight has a direct impact on driving dynamics and fuel efficiency. As per the US Department of Energy (DOE), reducing the weight of vehicles by 10% yields an increase of 6-8% in fuel economy. As governments from around the world are implementing stringent emission regulations and even are planning to set even higher emissions standards in the coming years, the importance of lightweight materials is expected to increase.

– Light vehicles represent an important market for plastics and polymer composites, one that has grown significantly during the last decade. Composites polymers are any combination of the polymer matrix and fibrous reinforcement. The average light vehicle now contains approximately 351 pounds of plastics and polymer composites, 8.8% of the total weight which has grown significantly from about 279 pounds in 2000. Composite polymers usage as a percentage of the total weight is even more in the electric vehicle.

– Major composite polymers used in the automobiles are based on polypropylene, polyurethanes, nylon, polyvinyl chloride, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) and others. The polypropylene and polyurethanes only accounts for more than 40% share in the market studied.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market

The global automotive polymers market is dominated by Asia-Pacific region owing to it huge automobile production base from counties like china, India, Japan, and South Korea. After a study growth till 2017, the automobile industry has seen a decline of 1.8% in 2018 in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2019, the production has further declined by 6.3% owing to the fall in sales demand in countries like India along with global slowdown. In 2020, the COVID-19 has further affected the automotive composite polymers market owing to automotive production halt because of lockdowns in major countries. However, automotive polymers market in the region will benefit from tightening environmental regulations in the countries like India where automobiles are expected to shift to BS 6 standard which forced automobile manufacturer to use more lightweight materials to increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Booming electric vehicles industry in China and japan is also furthering the cause for composite polymers in the region.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Automotive Polymer Composites market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Automotive Polymer Composites Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

