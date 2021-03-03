Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Industry Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Players, Product Scope, Regional Demand, COVID-19 Impacts and 2027 Forecast
Automotive engine connecting rods are considered as the backbone of automotive engine. Great attention has to be paid in the construction and installation of automotive engine connecting rods while manufacturing a high performance engine.
Competitive Players
The Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
Albon Engineering & Manufacturing
Arrow Precision
Powder Industries
Wossner
Tianrun Crankshaft
Wiseco
JD Norman Industries
Pauter Machine
Jingqiang Connecting Rod
Mahle GmbH
CP-Carrillo
MGP
Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market: Application segments
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Aluminium
Steel
Titanium
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market in Major Countries
7 North America Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Key Regions Overview
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Key Stakeholders
Automotive Engine Connecting Rods manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Automotive Engine Connecting Rods
Automotive Engine Connecting Rods industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Automotive Engine Connecting Rods industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
