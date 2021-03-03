Automotive Alternator Market Report – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, and by Application (2020-2027)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Automotive Alternator market.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the exponentially increasing sales of passenger cars. The sale of passenger cars is directly correlated with the market growth of automotive alternators as all passenger cars are equipped with alternators. The passenger cars segment contributes to the majority share in the automotive alternator market. In 2015, SUVs and crossovers accounted for the majority of the sales in the Chinese and the European passenger cars market. Increasing preference for fuel efficiency and the comfort of traveling in three-row seats in crossovers and SUVs are the main drivers for the growth of the SUVs and crossovers market in several countries across the globe. Moreover, the lowering interest rates on car loans in countries like the US and Canada is expected to further propel the growth of the automotive alternator market during the forecast period.One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the rising popularity of smart charging alternators. Ford has developed a car alternator that is controlled by a power control module (PCM) that regulates the amount of battery charged by the alternator. The PCM monitors the temperature of the engine, battery, and the total electric demand for running the interior automotive electronic components and charges the battery to provide the required power. In the luxury car segment, BMW has equipped its vehicles with intelligent alternator control (IAC) to generate sufficient electricity to power a car’s onboard electronic units during braking and overrun situations. This power management of the system allows more power to be available during dynamic driving, involving quick acceleration. As a result of these technological advancements, the automotive alternator market is expected to grow in the next few years.

Alternators are one of the most vital components of an automotive charging system. The other components of automotive charging systems are the battery and the voltage regulator. Vehicles are equipped with many electrical and electronic components, which are powered by the coordinated arrangement of the battery and alternator. Automotive alternators generate alternating current through electromagnetism; the electricity that is generated in an alternator is channeled to the battery, which assists in running several electrical systems. There are two types of alternator: three-phase alternators and single-phase alternators. The type of alternator that is used in a passenger car depends on how it is manufactured.

Prime Competitors

The prominent players in the Automotive Alternator market include:

Mitsubishi

Bosch

Denso

Wuqi

Jinzhou Halla Electrical

Yunsheng

Remy

Bright

Motorcar Parts of America

Mando

Hitachi

Valeo

Magneti Marelli

Dehong

Iskra

Huachuan Electric Parts

Prestolite Electric

Yuanzhou

Unipoint Group

On the basis of application, the Automotive Alternator market is segmented into:

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Market Segments by Type

ICE Vehicles

Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive Alternator Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Automotive Alternator Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Automotive Alternator Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Automotive Alternator Market in Major Countries

7 North America Automotive Alternator Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Automotive Alternator Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Alternator Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Alternator Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Audience:

-Automotive Alternator manufacturers

-Automotive Alternator traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Automotive Alternator industry associations

-Product managers, Automotive Alternator industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

GMM Market Research Report Contains Answers Following Questions：

What are market dynamics of Automotive Alternator market? What are challenges and opportunities?

Who are the global key players in this Automotive Alternator market? What’s their company profile, their product information, contact information?

What was global market status of Automotive Alternator market? What was capacity, production value, cost and profit of Automotive Alternator market?

What is current market status of Automotive Alternator market growth? What’s market analysis of Automotive Alternator market by taking applications and types in consideration?

What is Automotive Alternator market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is economic impact on Automotive Alternator market? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What are global macroeconomic environment development trends?

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, marketing channels for Automotive Alternator market?

