Automotive ABS and ESC Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Automotive ABS and ESC, which studied Automotive ABS and ESC industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Among other regions, Europe market has the biggest share of global automotive ABS and ESC market, flowed by North America market. But the latter region is projected to see a much higher CAGR during the forecast period.On the basis of end user, light commercial vehicle is the most important buyer in the global automotive ABS and ESC market. However, the heavy commercial vehicles is expected to see a higher CAGR over the forecast period.
An anti-lock braking system or anti-skid braking system (ABS) is an automobile safety system that allows the wheels on a motor vehicle to maintain tractive contact with the road surface according to driver inputs while braking, preventing the wheels from locking up (ceasing rotation) and avoiding uncontrolled skidding. It is an automated system that uses the principles of threshold braking and cadence braking which were practiced by skillful drivers with previous generation braking systems. It does this at a much faster rate and with better control than many drivers could manage. Electronic stability control (ESC), also referred to as electronic stability program (ESP) or dynamic stability control (DSC), is a computerized technology that improves a vehicle’s stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction (skidding).When ESC detects loss of steering control, it automatically applies the brakes to help “steer” the vehicle where the driver intends to go.
Market Player
Key players profiled in the global Automotive ABS and ESC market are:
Hitachi
TRW
Denso
Machino
Contenental
Autoliv
Aisin Seiki
Robert Bosch
Haldex
Delphi
Application Synopsis
The Automotive ABS and ESC Market by Application are:
Compact Vehicle
Mid-Sized Vehicle
Premium Vehicle
Luxury Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Type Synopsis:
Three Channel ABS
Four Channel ABS
ESC
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive ABS and ESC Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Automotive ABS and ESC Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Automotive ABS and ESC Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Automotive ABS and ESC Market in Major Countries
7 North America Automotive ABS and ESC Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Automotive ABS and ESC Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Automotive ABS and ESC Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive ABS and ESC Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Target Audience:
Automotive ABS and ESC manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Automotive ABS and ESC
Automotive ABS and ESC industry associations
Product managers, Automotive ABS and ESC industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Automotive ABS and ESC potential investors
Automotive ABS and ESC key stakeholders
Automotive ABS and ESC end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis
Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players
6 months analyst support along with the data in excel
