Automotive ABS and ESC Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Automotive ABS and ESC, which studied Automotive ABS and ESC industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Among other regions, Europe market has the biggest share of global automotive ABS and ESC market, flowed by North America market. But the latter region is projected to see a much higher CAGR during the forecast period.On the basis of end user, light commercial vehicle is the most important buyer in the global automotive ABS and ESC market. However, the heavy commercial vehicles is expected to see a higher CAGR over the forecast period.

An anti-lock braking system or anti-skid braking system (ABS) is an automobile safety system that allows the wheels on a motor vehicle to maintain tractive contact with the road surface according to driver inputs while braking, preventing the wheels from locking up (ceasing rotation) and avoiding uncontrolled skidding. It is an automated system that uses the principles of threshold braking and cadence braking which were practiced by skillful drivers with previous generation braking systems. It does this at a much faster rate and with better control than many drivers could manage. Electronic stability control (ESC), also referred to as electronic stability program (ESP) or dynamic stability control (DSC), is a computerized technology that improves a vehicle’s stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction (skidding).When ESC detects loss of steering control, it automatically applies the brakes to help “steer” the vehicle where the driver intends to go.

Market Player

Key players profiled in the global Automotive ABS and ESC market are:

Hitachi

TRW

Denso

Machino

Contenental

Autoliv

Aisin Seiki

Robert Bosch

Haldex

Delphi

Application Synopsis

The Automotive ABS and ESC Market by Application are:

Compact Vehicle

Mid-Sized Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Type Synopsis:

Three Channel ABS

Four Channel ABS

ESC

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive ABS and ESC Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Automotive ABS and ESC Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Automotive ABS and ESC Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Automotive ABS and ESC Market in Major Countries

7 North America Automotive ABS and ESC Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Automotive ABS and ESC Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Automotive ABS and ESC Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive ABS and ESC Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

​Target Audience:

Automotive ABS and ESC manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Automotive ABS and ESC

Automotive ABS and ESC industry associations

Product managers, Automotive ABS and ESC industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Automotive ABS and ESC potential investors

Automotive ABS and ESC key stakeholders

Automotive ABS and ESC end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players

6 months analyst support along with the data in excel

