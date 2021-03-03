At 4.90% CAGR, Coronary Stents Statistics Report 2021 | Facts and Data | Industry Analysis Report, 2027

Coronary Stents Market is valued at USD 7871.12 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 10487.93 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.90% over the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases (CAD) is driving the growth of the coronary stents market.

What is Coronary Stents?

Coronary Stents (CS) is also known as cardiac stent, an expandable tubular metallic device which is introduced into the coronary arteries that demonstrate atherosclerosis disease. Basically, there are two types of stents such as bare metal stents and stents coated with medication. It is used to treat narrowed or blocked coronary arteries. It also can be wont to improve blood flow immediately following a attack. Usually, made of metal mesh, doctors put into arteries in a procedure called a percutaneous coronary intervention or angioplasty. Doctors can insert one during a nonsurgical, a coronary angioplasty and minimally invasive procedure. The device is designed to support artery walls, keep artery open and improve blood flow to heart. Stenting has a positive impact on quality of life. The combination of angioplasty and stenting can be a lifesaver, especially when performed right after a heart attack. It can also improve symptoms of heart disease, such as chest pain (angina) and shortness of breath.

Top 10 Coronary Stents Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Cardinal Health

Cook, C. R. Bard, Inc

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Vascular Concepts Limited

Medtronic Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biosensors International Group Ltd

Biotronik Se & Co., Braun Melsungen Ag

Terumo Corporation, Stentys Sa

Key Market Segmentation –

By Product Type – Dual Therapy Stent (DTS), Bare Metal Stent (BMS), Drug Eluting Stent (DES), Absorbable Stent, Bio-engineered Stent

By Design Type – Slotted, Coiled, Modular designs

By Material Type – Stainless Steel, Titanium, Cobalt-Chromium Alloy, Tantalum Alloy, Polymer, Others

By Mechanism Type – Self-Expanding Stents, Balloon Stents

By End User – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, Specialty Clinics

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

