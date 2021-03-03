At 25.64% CAGR, Electric Bus Market Size, Statistics 2021 | Facts, and Stats | Industry Analysis Report, in 2027

Electric Bus Statistics and Market Size
- Electric Bus Market is Valued at USD 35.14 Billion in 2018
- Electric Bus Market Expected to Reach USD 173.68 Billion by 2025
- Electric Bus Industry Grow in CAGR of 25.64% Over the Forecast Period.
- Electric Buses Reinvented: $265 Billion Market (Source: idtechex.com)
- China, the world’s largest bus maker(Source: mckinsey.com)
- Indian electric bus market to account for 10 % of world e-bus market in 2025 (Source: sustainable-bus.com)
Market Analysis of Electric Bus
Electric buses are powered by electricity and propelled by traction motors. In conventional buses, internal combustion engines (ICEs) and fossil fuels are used instead of an electricity source and traction motors. Electric buses can use electric energy from on-board sources such as a battery or an electricity generator connected to the ICE, or off-vehicle energy sources such as overhead lines. In developing countries many public transport authorities have a great interest in introducing zero-emission electric buses due to the support efforts to reduce the air pollution. Electric vehicles are composed of fewer moving parts compared to traditional internal combustion motors. So, they require less operational and maintenance issues. Electric buses also have less parts than standard buses so they have lower maintenance costs over time- another factor contributing to savings.
The regions covered in this Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.
Electric Bus Companies
- AB Volvo
- Solaris Bus & Coach S.A.
- Daimler AG
- Ashok Leyland Ltd.
- Temsa
- Jingzhou Xinwei
- Wanxiang EV
- GreenPower Bus
- Volvo Buses
- King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.
- Rich Electric
- Wright Bus
- Lian Fu
- Optare
- Tbus
- YueXi Bus
- Zhong Tong
- Ursus, Ebusco
- VDL
- Yutong Buses
- Yangzhou Dawn
- Orion Bus
- Complete Coach Works
- Proterra, Rishbin Vehicles
- EBus Company
- Easy Go Electric
- Eagle EV
- Tecnobus
Market Key Segmentation:–
By Type:
- Battery Electric Bus
- Hybrid Bus
By Charging Type:
- Autonomous
- Non-Autonomous
By Customer:
- Public
- Private
By Application:
- Shuttles
- School Buses
- Transit Buses
- Others
By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, US., Canada, Europe, UK.,France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
