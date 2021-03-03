At 23.96% CAGR Growth | Voice Biometric Statistics 2021 | Facts and Data | Latest Technology Industry Report in 2027

Voice Biometric Statistics and Market Size

Voice Biometric Market is valued at USD 823.47 Million in 2018

Voice Biometric Market Expected To Reach USD 3703.57 Million In 2025

Voice Biometric Industry Grow with the CAGR of 23.96% over the forecast period.

35.6 million Americans used a voice-activated assistant device in 2017 (emarketer.com)

50% of all search queries will be voice and image activated searches by 2020(Source: Comscore)

32% of the global online population is using voice search on mobile phones.(Source: Statista)

The North American biometric authentication and identification market was expected to be worth 5.87 billion U.S. dollars.(Source: statista.com)

The forecasted market size of biometric recognition technologies in China will reach around 34 billion yuan by 2021.(Source: statista.com)

What is Voice Biometric?

Voice Biometric is the user’s verification tool which analyses individual’s pitch, speech, voice & tone for the identification of unique voices, including tone, speed of speech, emphasis patterns, pronunciation and accent of the speakers through multiple channels such as real time conversation or voiceprint. The technology uses text dependent and text independent tools to recognize voice. Voice biometric is becoming more popular in multiple sectors including entertainment industry, cloud computing, social networking, building security, and in forensic industry. Voice biometric enables users to prevent others for unauthorized access for data and other various security-sensitive areas. The technology has huge number of application areas, including access control and authentication, forensic voice analysis, fraud detection and prevention, criminal investigation, remote login, password changes, fraud transactions while ensuring better customer experience. If we look into the history, first voice recognition technology was used in 1952, at Bell Laboratories, that was recognizing the single voice digit, but now because of advancement in technology, voice recognition technology became the part of everyday life.

Global Voice Biometric Market report is segmented based on component, application, industry vertical and by regional & country level. Based upon component, global voice biometric market is classified into software and services. Based upon application global voice biometric market is divided into access control and authentication, fraud detection and prevention, forensic voice analysis and criminal investigation and other applications. Based upon industry vertical market is divided into BFSI, government and defense, telecom and IT, healthcare, retail and ecommerce among others.

Voice Biometric Companies

Nuance Communications

Nice

ValidSoft

Verint

Phonexia

Pindrop

OneVault

SESTEK

LumenVox

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

VoicePIN

Uniphore

Aculab

Auraya

Others.

Key Market Segmentation

By Components: Software, Services

By Applications: Access Control and Authentication, Fraud Detection and Prevention, Forensic voice analysis and Criminal Investigation, Other

By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Government and Defense, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Retail and eCommerce, Other

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

