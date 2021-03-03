At 13.75% CAGR, Plant-Based Protein Statistics Report 2021 | Share, Growth, Companies | Industry Report, 2027

Plant-Based Protein Statistics and Market Size

Plant-Based Protein Market is valued at USD 16.45 Billion in 2018

Plant-Based Protein Market expected to reach USD 40.53 Billion by 2025

Plant-Based Protein Industry CAGR of 13.75% over the forecast period.

Growth of plant-based protein and meat alternatives is projected to increase from $4.6 billion in 2018 to a whopping $85 billion in 2030 (Source: fooddive.com)

What is Plant-Based Protein?

Plant based protein is simply a meaningful food source of protein which is from plants. In addition to provide the building blocks for healthy muscles and tissues, it may also be beneficial for weight loss. It tends to be lower in calories and fat than animal proteins but higher in fiber and essential nutrients. Plant-based foods can be exceptional unique sources of protein and alternative nutrients, usually with fewer calories than animal products. A plant-based protein diet is containing mostly or entirely of foods derived from plants, as well as vegetables, grains, nuts, seeds, legumes and fruits, and with few or no animal products. The Plant-Based Protein category has been gaining heavy traction across numerous opportunities and is also the main subject of countless clinical studies that link the benefits over the standard whey protein.

Different kinds of retail chains comprising pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and grocery retail outlets have been aiming on increasing popularity of sports nutrition amongst users, thereby powering the market. Proteins are fundamental nutrients needed by the human body and are created from amino acids. These proteins, when attained from plant-based foods such as wheat, soy, and others, are dubbed as plant proteins. Various plants offer high level of proteins, such as lentils, tofu, peanuts, chickpeas, spirulina, almonds, chia seed, and quinoa. Since plant-based proteins have a less calorie count, they can be restored for weight loss with animal-based protein.

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DowDuPont

Glanbia Plc.

Kerry Group

Tate & Lyle PLC

Ingredion Incorporated

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Royal DSM N.V.

Sotexpro S.A

Axiom Foods

The Scoular Company

Key Market Segmentation:–

By Source:

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Others (Quinoa, oats, beans, nuts, and seeds)

By Type:

Isolates

Concentrates

Protein flour

By Application:

Protein beverages

Dairy alternatives

Meat alternatives

Protein bars

Nutrition supplements

Processed meat, poultry, and seafood

Bakery products

Convenience food

Sports nutrition

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US., Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

