At 12.5% CAGR, Cybersecurity Statistics 2021 | Facts and Stats | Industry Analysis Report, 2027

Cybersecurity Statistics and Market Size

Cybersecurity Market is valued at USD 157.07 Billion in 2019

Cybersecurity Market Expected To Reach USD 358.23 Billion By 2026

Cybersecurity Industry CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period.

The worldwide information security market is forecast to reach $170.4 billion in 2022.(Source: gartner.com)

Cyber attacks occur 2,244 times per day.

92% of malware is delivered using email.(Source: CSO)

By 2020, the estimated number of passwords used by humans and machines worldwide will grow to 300 billion. (Source: scmagazine.com)

The average time to identify a breach in 2019 was 206 days.(Source: IBM)

The United States and the Middle East spend the most on post-data breach response.

Whay is Cybersecurity?

The practice of protecting networks, systems and programs from digital attacks is nothing but the cybersecurity. The cyber-attacks are usually aimed at changing, accessing or interrupting normal business processes or destroying sensitive information thus, the cybersecurity is necessary. The world is depending on technology more than ever before so, digital data creation has surged as a result. As the governments and businesses store a great deal of their data on computers and transmit it across networks to other computers thus, there is a threat of cyber-attacks. Common types of cybersecurity are such as data loss prevention (DLP), network security, identity and access management (IAM), intrusion detection systems (IDS) or intrusion prevention systems (IPS) and antivirus/anti-malware. cybersecurity is important because it is used by military, government, financial, corporate and medical organizations that collect, store and process unprecedented amounts of data on computers & other devices. Cyber security industry is expected to show a significant growth is the coming few years.

Top Most Powerful Cybersecurity Companies

The prominent players included in the report of global cyber security Industry are

IBM Corporation,

Trend Micro, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

F-Secure,

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Qualys, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Rapid7, Inc.

Others.

Cyber Security News

Crossword Cybersecurity Launched Rizikon Pro to Address Demand for Supplier Assurance in SME Organizations.

On July 17th, 2020; Crossword Cybersecurity Plc, the technology commercialization company focused solely on cybersecurity and risk, announces the launch of Rizikon Assurance Professional Edition (“Rizikon Pro”), a new edition of its supplier assurance and third party risk management platform aimed primarily at small and medium sized organizations.

NORDLOCKER, Creators of Nordvpn Announce Launch of New Cybersecurity Product.

On November 14th, 2019; NordVPN announced the launch of its latest cybersecurity product, NordLocker. The new digital tool secures all types of files stored on your computer or in the cloud with end-to-end encryption. NordLocker is perfect for both personal use and handling work-related data. Running on both Windows and macOS, NordLocker supports documents of any type and size.

Rapidly Increasing Cases of Cyber-attacks is one of the Major Factors driving the Global cybersecurity Industry Growth.

As the Cyber security are against online threats undertake greater significance in today’s digital changing landscape and it has become vital amid for the organizations due to the rapidly cybercrimes, increasing frauds, threats, risk and vulnerabilities. For instance; According to KPMG International, Malware Constitutes the biggest share of cyber-attacks faced by organisations with about 73% of organisations indicating it as a menace, followed by spear phishing about 49%, about 43% of organisations indicated that they have experienced ransomware attacks in the fast year and in contrast to organisation’s views 73% of Law Enforcement Authorities (LEAs) indicated that only ATM card theft was the most commonly reported cybercrime to the Cybercrime Investigation Cells, followed by phishing attacks i.e. about 47% and data theft i.e. about 40%. Hence, rapidly increasing demand for cybersecurity is one of the major factors driving the growth of cybersecurity market size.

Key Market Segments:

By Solution: Identity and Access Management (IAM), Infrastructure security, Governance, risk, & compliance, Unified vulnerability management service offering, Data security and Privacy service offering, Others

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Security Type: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others

By Service: Professional Services, Managed Services

By Deployment Mode On-premises, Cloud

By Organization Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical: Aerospace and Defense, Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa



