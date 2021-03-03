Asia-Pacific Sour Milk Drinks Market Production, Demand, Supply and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Asia-Pacific Sour Milk Drinks market in its latest report titled, “Asia-Pacific Sour Milk Drinks Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Asia-Pacific sour milk drinks market is projected to grow, witnessing a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Asia-Pacific Sour Milk Drinks Market: Yili Group, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF), Nestle SA, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Danone S.A., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd., and others.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Asia-Pacific Sour Milk Drinks Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152377/asia-pacific-sour-milk-drinks-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=69

Key Market Trends

Surge in Innovation and Packaging of Sour Milk Drinks

Bulk packaging often struggles for profit as compared to small packs and is inconvenient. Adding convenience to the functional dairy beverage through a flexible, smaller pack provides a significant profit margin to companies. For instance, the Indian dairy giant, Amul introduced Amul Masti buttermilk multipack of 200 ml (five in one pack) for convenience to its consumers and higher profit margins to the company. Moreover, probiotic drinking yogurt saw a trend towards small bottles during the review period and is likely to expand in the coming years. Increased new product launch from the private label has created a tough competition for existing players.

India Holding a Significant Share in The Market

As health and wellness continue to permeate the snacking category, the focus on childrens nutrition is continuing to make a more pronounced presence in India. This has been particularly fruitful across the healthy beverage segment. Lassi continued to witness strong demand due to its popularity in the northern part of India and is consumed mainly in the summer season. Lassi is a good refreshment to beat the sun as well as has multiple health benefits such as aiding the digestive system, improving bone health among others. Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation are the two leading players in the sour milk drinks market in India.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152377/asia-pacific-sour-milk-drinks-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?mode=69

This Asia-Pacific Sour Milk Drinks Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07202152377?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional ([email protected]), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]