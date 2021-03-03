Asia-Pacific Small Cell Tower Market Emerging Trend, Advancement, Growth and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2026

The report titled “Asia-Pacific Small Cell Tower Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Asia-Pacific Small Cell Tower Market is expected to register a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Asia-Pacific Small Cell Tower Market: – Parallel Wireless Inc., Airspan Networks Inc., T&W Electronics Co Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Baicells Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2020 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. collaborated with IBM, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and M1 Limited (M1) for Singapore’s first 5G Industry 4.0 trial, to demonstrate the transformative impact of 5G for enterprises and drive the next bound of Singapore’s digital economy.

– February 2020 – Parallel Wireless, Inc. partnered with Etisalat Group to trial Parallel Wireless 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G OpenRAN across its markets in Asia with the objective of achieving digital transformation with the deployment of best-in-class technologies to support 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G connectivity. OpenRAN controller is the industry only software platform that virtualizes ALL G RAN and core functions (i.e., vBSC for 2G, vRNC for 3G, small cell and core gateways for 4G) to lower the cost of RAN through simplification, automation, and full virtualization of networks.

Market Overview:

– With the increase in the number of mobile data traffic in the region, the demand for advanced telecommunication networks is growing. Emerging network developments needs is expected to boost the market for small cell tower over the forecast period. For instance, in the Asia Pacific, IP traffic will reach 16 Gigabytes per capita in 2020, up from 6 Gigabytes per capita in 2015, according to Cisco Visual Networking Index (VNI) report.

– In the current environment, small cells are required for the applications in need of increased bandwidth as well as the increasing number of connected devices and IoT applications. Also, 5G telecom operators are focused on deploying small cell towers under low-frequency band for offering enhanced bandwidth services to the customer. Small Cell Forum forecasts that a total of 1.67 million small cells will be deployed across APAC countries, which will represent 59.7% of global small cell deployments in 2018.

Key Market Trends

Indoor Application to Have Significant Share

– Spectrum convergence, in small cell towers deployment, requires network planning to maximize spectrum utilization. There is an increasing deployment of small cell towers for indoor applications. For instance, Ericsson’s collaborated with China Unicom for the largest deployment of the Radio Dot System in Beijing city (at over 500 commercial and residential buildings) to meet the advanced indoor mobile broadband performance requirements demanded by 5G.

– Moreover, small cell towers for indoor applications are expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, as people spend most of the time indoor due to the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, according to the Ericsson ConsumerLab, people spend 90% of their time indoors, and 60% of the users are unsatisfied with their indoor cellular connectivity.

– The deployment of indoor small cell towers is more due to its major deployment in public places, such as stadiums, shopping malls, college campuses, and residential buildings. For instance, Samsung Networks is deploying small cells in large volumes for indoor coverage for Reliance Jio, which is expected to have over 99% population coverage in India.

5G Adoption to Drive the Market Demand

– Asia Pacific region is the fastest when it comes to 5G adoption, with China being the leader. China granted commercial licenses to four state-owned telecom giants (China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Radio and Television) in June 2019 to start rolling out 5G services, indicating Beijing’s determination to be the global leader in setting up superfast wireless networks.

– Mergers and acquisitions are driving the adoption of 5G services. At Mobile World Congress 2019, held in Shanghai, Huawei and more than 30 industry partners jointly established an industry alliance in 5G deterministic networking. The establishment is aimed at promoting consensus on industry development and ecosystem building and developing the 5G network, which is expected to drive the demand for small cell tower market.

– Singapore is planning to roll out commercial 5G services in early 2020 and intends to have at least 50% of the city-state covered with a standalone network by the end of 2022.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Asia-Pacific Small Cell Tower market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Asia-Pacific Small Cell Tower Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

