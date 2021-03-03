Asia-Pacific Outdoor LED Lighting Market 2019 To 2026 | Signify Holding, OSRAM Gmbh, GE, Zumbotel Group AG, Cree
The outdoor led lighting can be defined as lighting sources that used for illuminating or lighting in the outdoor space. Consumers or Municipalities deploying these light solutions in the outdoor applications for enhancing the ambience beauty and security. Moreover, these lighting solutions are highly energy-efficient, offer longer lifespan compare to traditional lighting solutions. Moreover, outdoor LED lighting solutions have lower impact on the environment. These lighting solutions used in a variety of applications such as wall washing, lighting pathways, signage lighting, area lighting and more.
Asia-Pacific outdoor LED lighting market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Outdoor LED Lighting Market
Asia-Pacific outdoor LED lighting is segmented into following notable segments that are offering, installation type, and application.
- On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into three notable segments such as hardware; software, and services.
- On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into new installation and retrofit installation.
- In March 2016, Zumtobel Group AG had launched outdoor led modular lights for nighttime cityscape illumination. This model provides reliable guidance and orientation, even at night. They offer highlighting quality, which further help in eliminating wasting resources, or increasing light pollution. This model provides both visual comfort and improves quality of life in an urban outdoor space.
- On the basis of application, the market is segmented into highway and roadways, architectural and public places.
- In January 2017, Eaton had launched halo surface mount light-emitting diode (LED) Downlight (SMD), an ultra-low profile. This light is available in the varieties of temperatures (CCTs) which includes including 2700 Kelvin (K), 3000K, 3500K, 4000K and 5000K and in a 90 color-rendering index (CRI).
Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Outdoor LED Lighting Market
Some of the prominent participants operating in outdoor LED lighting are Signify Holding (Philips Lighting), OSRAM Gmbh, General Electric, Zumbotel Group AG, Cree, Inc., Hubbell, Astute Lighting Limited, Bamford Lighting, Dialight, Eaton, Evluma Interled, Neptun Light, Inc. and Skyska.
Recent developments
- In October 2013, the company had launched the Perfect Dusk-to-Dawn LED Luminaire. This model is mainly installed in the roadway and landscape area. This model replaces 3437 lumens with 86 lumens which in turn makes these bulbs 75% more efficient than previous model. The features further help in increasing demand for such lighting for outdoor purpose.
The Asia-Pacific Outdoor LED Lighting Market report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Asia-Pacific Outdoor LED Lighting Market.
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Asia-Pacific Outdoor LED Lighting Market.
