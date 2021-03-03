Asia-Pacific Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2021 Technology Development, Key Manufacturers, Forecast Based on Major Drivers and Trends Up to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Asia-Pacific Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market in its latest report titled, “Asia-Pacific Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Asia-Pacific Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market: Envee Inflight Entertainment Co. Ltd, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Thales Group, Panasonic Corporation, and Vaisat Inc.

Recent Development:

For instance, in February 2020, Panasonic Avionics Corporation announced an agreement with Nelco Limited, under which Panasonic will provide inflight connectivity (IFC) solutions under Nelcos Department of Telecommunications license for In-Flight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC). Such partnerships of international companies with the local companies will help the companies further enhance their presence in the region.

Key Market Trends

The First Class Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The first-class segment of the Asia-Pacific inflight entertainment and connectivity market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because the airlines of the region are providing passengers of the first class with the best entertainment and connectivity options available, with many sophistications and customizations being provided, corresponding to the price of the ticket they pay. For instance, Garuda Indonesia provides its first-class passengers with the latest on-demand inflight entertainment and live streams of choice TV shows on the innovative AVOD system, through the personal 23.5 inch LCD screen, controlled conveniently by touchscreen and premium handset. Telkom Indonesia, along with Panasonic’s Global Communication System, offers inflight connectivity services for the airlines first-class passengers. Also, Cathay Pacific started to provide free WiFi to first-class passengers travelling on Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from December 2019. The airline is currently installing Gogo 2Ku technology throughout its fleet. As of December 2019, there were 20 out of 31 aircraft were fitted with the technology. Provision of such advance IFEC solutions by the airlines of this region for improving the passenger experience is expected to generate demand for the market during the forecast period.

China Holds the Highest Market Share

China currently has the highest market share in the Asia-Pacific inflight entertainment and connectivity market. This is majorly due to the fleet modernization of airlines with the procurement of new aircraft as well as installation of the latest entertainment and connectivity solutions. Chinese commercial airlines are installing IFE systems for bringing better flight experience to their passengers through access to high-speed internet. For instance, FTS Technologies Inc. signed an agreement with Donghai Airlines to equip the airlines fleet with the XStream-SAT Next Generation Inflight Broadband system. Similarly, Thales Group signed an agreement with China HNA Group to provide AVANT, an android-based inflight entertainment solution for 42 wide-body A330 and 17 A350 XWB aircraft. Also, the introduction of new IFEC product lines for Chinese airlines is anticipated to further support the growth of the IFEC market in the country. For instance, in February 2020, Honeywell announced the completion of ground testing and flight testing of the JetWave connectivity systems in China. The JetWave is designed for Chinas Ka-band satellite network and high-speed cabin connectivity of speed up to 180 Mbps. Later, in March 2020, Honeywell signed a three-year agreement with Air Esurfing (ARE) to provide JetWave satellite communications systems to Chinese airlines. Development and integration of such advanced IFEC solutions by the airlines of China are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market in the country during forecast period.

