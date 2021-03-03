Asia Pacific Functional Mushroom Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Overview Outlook – 2025; LIANFENG (SUIZHOU) FOOD CO. LTD, HOKKAIDO REISHI CO. LTD, Mitoku Company

The Asia Pacific Functional Mushroom Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Asia Pacific Functional Mushroom report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Asia Pacific Functional Mushroom report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Asia Pacific functional mushroom market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2021 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Asia Pacific Functional Mushroom Market: LIANFENG (SUIZHOU) FOOD CO. LTD, HOKKAIDO REISHI CO. LTD, Mitoku Company, and others.

Asia Pacific Functional Mushroom Market Overview:

– The Asia-Pacific functional mushroom market holds the highest market in the world, owing to high production, consumption, and exports. China is the major revenue contributor to the market studied, as it exports functional mushrooms to other countries, like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, followed by Japan.

– In the Asian region, REISHI mushrooms are primarily consumed due to their health enhancing characteristics, such as immunity and longevity, while promoting liver and heart health. Moreover, these mushrooms also function as a sedative on the central nervous system, thereby, relieving stress, as well as relaxing mind and body.

– The high prices and low public awreness regarding the functional mushroom is one of the restraining factor to the market. Forinstance, Reishi mushroom and dried Cordyceps mushroom prices in the Asian market are about USD 51.65 and USD 2,152.41, respectively. Additionally, wild cordyceps sinensis costs over USD 20,000 per kilogram, which makes it the most expensive mushroom in the world.

Key Market Trends

Surge In Demand For Functional Food And Dietary Supplements

There has been a considerable shift in the lifestyles and diet habits of people over the past two decades. Urbanization and consumerism drove this shift, leading to a rapid rise in the consumption of synthetic food products, resulting in an increased incidence of lifestyle diseases. Thus, people are becoming aware of these problems. As a result, people are gradually moving toward functional foods and beverages that are promoted as being beneficial beyond basic nutrition. These products are purported to provide optimal nutrition and reduce the risk of disease occurrence. Functional foods are gaining high popularity among health-conscious consumers. During the forecasted period, the demand for medicinal mushrooms is expected to increase significantly, as these mushrooms are being incorporated in various functional food and beverages. For instance, reishi, chaga, and Turkey tails are added with coffee and cocoa. Turkey tails are mild enough to be added to soups and broths as well. Maiitake and Shiitake are delicious, simply sauted with garlic Furthermore, the companies are incorporating functional mushrooms in the product offerings.

Indian Functional Mushroom Market is the Fastest Growing Market in the Asian Region

With increasing health awareness, improvisation in the cultivation and extraction techniques of medicinal mushroom, and increasing demand for exotic mushroom varieties, the market for functional mushrooms in India is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Varied agroclimatic conditions and availability of agricultural and industrial wastes, relatively low-cost labor, and a rich fungal biodiversity in India offer great opportunities for cultivating specialty mushrooms on a commercial scale. Grey oyster, black oyster, white oyster, pink oyster, king oyster, black ear mushrooms, shimeji mushroom, shiitake mushroom, etc., are the major types of functional mushrooms grown in India. Mushroom cultivation in India is likely to help in eliminating protein malnutrition among people, primarily dependent on cereals, and offer remunerative employment opportunities in the future. The country is expected to focus on the promotion of medicinal mushrooms, like G. lucidum and Grifola frondosa (Maitake), considering its increasing importance in the national and international markets.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Asia Pacific Functional Mushroom Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

