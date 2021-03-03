Asia-Pacific Food Enzymes Market 2021 After COVID-19 Developments Analysis of Best Key Players – Novozymes, Kerry Inc., Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd

The Asia-Pacific Food Enzymes Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Asia-Pacific Food Enzymes report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Asia-Pacific Food Enzymes report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Asia-Pacific food enzymes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Asia-Pacific Food Enzymes Market: Novozymes, Kerry Inc., Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd, and others.

Asia-Pacific Food Enzymes Market Overview:

– Increased demand for enzymes with rise in consumption of beverages primarily of alcoholic drinks in the region, remains a major factor driving Asia-Pacific food enzymes market. China, Japan, and India being the major alcohol consuming countries in the region, hold a prominent share in the market studied.

– Technological innovations related to enzymes-based food processing is anticipated to propel the growth of regional food enzymes market, as it will make processes cost effective and reduce the duration of the process.

Key Market Trends

Bakery Enzymes Drive the Market

Most to all breads in the region are produced with enzymes, portraying significant consumption of enzymes through the industry, majorly in countries with greater bakery consumption. Moreover, after prohibition of the usage of chemical whiteners like benzoyl peroxide, in many developed countries like China, the manufacturers of steamed bread raised concerns of the final product not being as appealing as customers have learned to accept. The concern was well-acknowledged by Lipase, that can reduce the betacarotene in flour and thus produce whiter steamed bread. The trend even raised the demand for enzymes in the industry. Fungal amylase and xylanase are said to produce steamed bread with a smoother surface, which gives a shiny impression.

China Held the Largest Market Share

China is the world’s largest producer and exporter of food ingredients, portraying itself as one of the strongest market for food enzymes. Recently, the market witnessed a restraining trend due to intermittent supply amidst ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, owing to high dependency of foreign countries on China for the ingredient and cumulative efforts in R&D and revolution progress in production technology, and related equipment, the demand of enzyme export is anticipated to recover, during the forecast period.

