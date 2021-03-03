Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Market Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2021-2026 | IBM Corporation, NuMedii Inc., Atomwise Inc, AiCure LLC

The report titled “Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The artificial intelligence in life sciences market was valued at USD 1,255.3 million in 2020, and it is estimated to be worth USD 3943.96 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Market: – IBM Corporation, NuMedii Inc., Atomwise Inc, AiCure LLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Sensely Inc., Sophia Genetics SA, Insilico Medicine Inc., Enlitic Inc., APIXIO Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, twoXAR Inc.

Industry News and Developments:

– Jun 2020 – The University of Kentucky announced a research collaboration with Atomwise, an industry leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) for small molecule discovery, to explore potential COVID-19 therapies.

– Mar 2020 – IBM Watson Health and EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) announced a strategic collaboration aimed toward enhancing clinical decision support (CDS) and operations for healthcare providers and health systems. The companies are combining their respective solution suites DynaMed and IBM Micromedex with Watson into a single, global solution called “DynaMed and Micromedex with Watson.” The combined solution suite will be designed to bring together drug and disease content, into a single source for evidence-based insights to help inform clinical decisions.

Market Overview:

– An emerging area of artificial intelligence (AI), specifically the analysis of small systems-of-interest specific datasets, can be utilized to improve drug development and personalized medicine. According to a study published in Science Translational Medicine, Quadratic Phenotypic Optimization Platform (QPOP), an AI platform is capable of substantially improving combination therapy in bortezomib-resistant multiple myeloma, which is used to identify the best drug combinations for individual multiple myeloma patients.

– Furthermore, complex diseases, such as cancer, often require effective drug combinations to make any significant therapeutic impact. As the drugs in these combination therapies become increasingly specific to molecular targets, designing effective drug combinations, as well as choosing the right drug combination for the right patient, becomes more difficult. With the high average development costs (around USD 2 billion for a new approved treatment), low clinical trial drug success rate (below 12%), low return-on-investment (ROI) due to reduced healthcare expenditure, and focus on rare diseases, drug discovery is becoming more inefficient.

Key Market Trends

Clinical Trials is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Clinical trials are one of the most data-intensive tasks in the life sciences industry. They generate vast sets of data everyday monitoring, several variables of a patient under observation. Subjecting these data sets to intelligent AI algorithms can help the researchers to screen meaningful correlation even between loosely coupled data.

– This is encouraging many pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations to invest in technologies, like artificial intelligence. In the current market scenario, the rapid adoption of AI is widely seen in the pharmaceutical sector, who are responsible for almost 50% of the clinical trials conducted globally every year.

– Furthermore, the increasing number of clinical trials all over the world is producing colossal amounts of data that is available in the public domain. Over the forecast period, these numbers are expected to increase by at least 11%, creating new opportunities for AI in clinical trial applications, especially in Europe and North America.

The United States is Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Market

– The United States is the largest market for AI solutions in the life sciences market, owing to the high demand for AI solutions from almost all the life sciences applications in the United States. In addition, the significant presence of pharmaceutical companies and the global demand for US pharmaceutical exports are increasingly motivating companies to invest in R&D activities.

– According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, the pharmaceutical companies in the United States spent approximately USD 80 billion worldwide on R&D in 2018, and expenditure in the companies domestic market of the United States contributed an overwhelming share.

– PhRMA also revealed that, on average, most pharmaceutical companies in the country spent over 19% of their total revenues in R&D activities. Moreover, PhRMA members spent around 19.5% of their combined global revenues on R&D in 2018. This share increased to approximately 22% when only considering the sales and R&D expenditure from the domestic market of the United States.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

