Articulated Robot Market Latest Advancement, Technology Growth and Future Outlook 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Articulated Robot Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Articulated Robot market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Articulated Robot investments from 2021 till 2026.

The articulated robot market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.63%, during the forecast period, 2021-2026.

The prominent players in the Global Articulated Robot Market :

ABB Ltd., FANUC CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, KUKA AG, Omron Adept Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp, Stäubli International AG and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– January 2020 – Stubli International AG partnered with Sepro Group to produce a Model 6X-60 6-axis robot and a 3-axis Success 5 unit at Swiss Plastics Expo 2020. It is designed to serve injection-molding machines with up to 100 tons of clamp, it has a maximum payload capacity of 9 kg and an operating radius of up to 920 mm.

– July 2020- ABB Limiteds new 3D quality inspection (3DQI) robot cell, which is capable of detecting defects of less than half the width of a human hair and imperceptible to the naked eye, significantly accelerates the production process by providing fast, accurate testing to make metrology easier and less time consuming.

Key Market Trends: –

Automotive Industry is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– The automotive industry is the most common user of articulated robots, as it involves a wide variety of tasks such as manufacturing and assembly which involves operations such as welding, cutting, painting, etc. Moreover, the applications of such articulated robots play a vital role to increase productivity, production, efficiency and also for reduction of energy consumption in the automotive industry.

– Moreover, articulated robots have been traditionally used for repetitive and dangerous jobs that humans can’t handle. Manufacturing companies have adopted robots in their processes to improve productivity and enhance the quality of their respective vehicles. For instance, Ford Motor Company uses around 450 robots to paint vehicles and carry out processes for body construction at its Sanand plant in India. Further, Maruti Suzuki India makes use of 5,000 robots in one of its plants.

– Demand for automobiles is increasing continuously and with the rising disposable income in the region such as Asia-Pacific, the need for automation increases, thus driving the demand for the articulated robots.

– Further, automation is empowering small American businesses to compete with deep-rooted rivals around the world. The United States is also one of the largest automotive markets in the world and is home to over 13 major auto manufacturers. The automotive manufacturing has been one of the largest revenue generators for the country, in the manufacturing sector.

– With over five heavy-duty assembly plants, over 540 OEM parts manufacturers, 400 dealerships, and many other automotive-related industries, Canada is the 9th largest vehicle producer in the world, and this sector is the biggest contributor to the manufacturing industry of the country.

– According to the Government of Canada, the countrys automotive suppliers export parts globally and are integral to Canadas automotive sector, which accounts for over USD 34 billion in sales annually.

North America Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The modern manufacturing facilities in the North American region have been relying on new technologies and innovations to produce higher quality products at faster speeds with lower costs. In order to survive in the current competitive scenario, they are implementing more intelligent software and hardware to enhance their production capabilities.

– Industrial robots such as the articulated robots are providing manufacturers in North America with multiple prominent and measurable benefits, such as decreased operating costs and increased throughput of materials.

– The North American region is one of the leading innovators and pioneers in terms of the adoption of robotics and is one of the largest markets across the globe. The primary reason for the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of robots across numerous industries.

– According to the International Federation of Robotics, the estimated annual industrial robot installations in the North American region reached 54,000 units in 2019 and is expected to reach 69,000 by 2022.

– The formation of the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) is an initiative undertaken to make the industry, universities, and the federal government to invest in the emerging technologies. This has aided the country to significantly gain a competitive edge in the global economy. Moreover, the National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI), consists of developing regional hubs, which are expected to be involved in developing and adopting cutting-edge manufacturing technologies for making innovative products, to be implemented in the manufacturing sector.

– The US manufacturing sector is one of the largest across the globe, with the GDP from the manufacturing sector in the country reaching USD 2190.40 Billion in the third quarter of 2019. The manufacturing production in the country however, witnessed a significant decrease over a year earlier in Apr 2020, which is the biggest decline since May 2009, primarily owing to the coronavirus pandemic which led multiple factories to suspend their operations.

