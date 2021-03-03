Argentina Food Preservatives Market Professional Study In-depth Analysis and Future Scope till 2025; Celanese Corporation, Corbion NV, Kerry Group plc

The Argentina Food Preservatives Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Argentina Food Preservatives report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Argentina Food Preservatives report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Argentina Food Preservatives market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period (2021 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Argentina Food Preservatives Market: Celanese Corporation, Corbion NV, and Kerry Group plc, and others.

Argentina Food Preservatives Market Overview:

– Nowadays mostly all food products being produced in the country have food preservatives. The purpose is generally to preserve the natural characteristics of food and to increase the shelf life of food, and inhibit natural aging and discoloration that can occur during food preparation. Therefore, this factor is driving the market forward in the country.

– But there are certain harmful effects of using chemicals for preservation such as; Sulfites are common preservatives used in various fruits, may have side effects in form of headaches, palpitations, allergies, and even cancer, which can restraint the market during the forecast period, as in 2017, the country reported a total of 44,548 patients diagnosed with cancer, up from 1,081 patients diagnosed in 2012 (as per the report published by Ministerio de Salud, Argentina.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Processed Food and Beverage Market

The food processing industry in Argentina is dynamic and growing, with new capital investments being made and growth expected, moreover, preservatives are being used to increase the shelf life of food and to maintain the quality for a longer time, which is expected to increase the share of preservatives in the country.

In order to aid sales of packaged food, at the beginning of 2019, the government launched a new national program titled Precios Esenciales, which translated to essential prices. Initiatives like these are expected to increase the demand for food processing ingredients such as preservatives.

Increasing Indulgence Towards Speciality Ingredients

Argentina is a potential market for the specialty ingredients thus supporting the natural preservatives market in the country, greatly due to the economic growth and the shift of the preferences of the consumers toward healthy and value-added food. ?Better production technology, and access to distribution channels, are expected to be key factors in the near future to drive the market growth in Argentina. Expansion of the United States and other foreign players in the Argentine food processing sector may favor the applications of specialty food ingredients. ?

Moreover, tighter food safety regulations, adoption of ISO and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point ( HACCP) practices and new nutrition standards by the industry in the country, increase in certification and standardization of products, and expansion of organic production in the country are expected to increase the market for natural preservatives in the country.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Argentina Food Preservatives Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

