Anatomic Pathology Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, and Future Scenario

Valued at $17.4 billion in 2018, the global anatomic pathology market is predicted to reach a revenue of $24.3 billion by 2024. According to the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2024. The prominent factors fueling the progress of the market are the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the surging population of geriatric people, and rapid advancements and innovations in technologies.

As per the United Nations’ World Population Prospects, the total geriatric population in the world is predicted to triple from 2017 to 2050. In 2017, the population of geriatric people was 137 million and this number is predicted to increase to 425 million by 2050. Additionally, as per the reports of the World Health Organization (WHO), elderly people are highly vulnerable to various diseases such as depression, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, diabetes, organ failures, and dementia.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to observe the fastest growth in the demand for anatomic pathology testing during the forecast period. The main factors contributing to the surge in this region are the rising acceptance of personalized medicine, mushrooming patient pool suffering from chronic diseases, increasing investments by the governments of various APAC countries, as well as numerous non-government organizations, on diagnostic research, and increasing penetration of major companies in the region, which provide products for pathological screening.

