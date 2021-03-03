Air Based Defense Equipment Market Advancements, Trends and Demand 2021 to 2026: The Boeing Company; Lockheed Martin; General Dynamics Corporation; Northrop Grumman

The Global Air Based Defense Equipment Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global air based defense equipment market is expected to grow from $174.85 billion in 2020 to $178.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $223.33 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Top Key Players in the Global Air Based Defense Equipment Market: The Boeing Company; Lockheed Martin; General Dynamics Corporation; Northrop Grumman and Safran Group.

Market Overview:

The air based defense equipment market consists of sales of air based defense equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce air based defense equipment including support and auxiliary equipment for air based defense such as radar, satellites, sonars and other auxiliary equipment. The air based defense equipment market is segmented into fighter aircrafts; military helicopters and military gliders and drones.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global air based defense equipment market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global air based defense equipment market. South America was the smallest region in the global air based defense equipment market.

Companies in the air-based defense equipment manufacturing market are using 3D printing technology to develop light weight structural as well as nonstructural military aircraft parts. 3D printing technology can be used to build three dimensional objects using digital models by laying successive layers of material. 3D printing is used in the air-based equipment manufacturing to create military aircraft parts with complex geometries quickly at low cost. The technology creates three-dimensional models of aircraft parts using metals, plastics, polymers, ceramics and other derivatives. For instance, in 2019 the U.S. Air force installed 17 3D printing parts on its C-5 Super Galaxy transport jet. The installed parts included crew bunk areas of the plane, overhead panels, reading and emergency light covers, window reveals gasper panels and aluminum seal retention handles.

Market Scope:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Fighter Aircrafts; Military Helicopters; Military Gliders and Drones

2) By Operation: Autonomous Air based Defense Equipment; Manual

Subsegments Covered: Conventional Take-off and Landing Aircraft; Short Take-off and Landing Aircraft; Vertical Take-off and Landing Aircraft; Light Helicopters; Medium Helicopters; Heavy Helicopters; Visual Line Of Sight (VLOS); Extended Visual Line Of Sight (EVLOS); Beyond Visual Line Of Sight (BVLOS)

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Air Based Defense Equipment market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Air Based Defense Equipment Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

