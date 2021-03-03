Africa Packaging Market Business Growth, Trends, Outlook, Opportunities, Demand Analysis, Forecasts 2026

The Global Africa Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Africa packaging market is expected to reach a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Key Players:

Astrapak Ltd (RPC Group), Nampak Ltd., Mondi Group, Mpact Pty Ltd, Foster Packaging, Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd., East African Packaging Industries Ltd (EAPI), Constantia Afripack (Pty) Ltd, Tetra Pak SA, Bonpak (Pty) Ltd. and others.

Industry News

– In May 2020 – Tetra Pak, food processing and packaging solutions company acquired South African based asset management company Gaussian to enhance its existing outcome-based solutions for customers.

– In April 2019 – Amcor launched unique, recyclable, high-barrier flexible packaging that can reduce a packs carbon footprint by up to 64%.

Key Market Trends

Glass Bottles to Drive the Market Growth

– Glass containers and bottles are widely used by the end-user industries, like pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and wine. As more and more world population is turning toward eco-friendly solutions to increase their contribution, glass packaging is seen as an endless recyclable alternative to plastic packaging. Glass can be 100% recycled and reusable, without losing quality. According to a survey by G&S Business Communications, glass bottles and jars came out on top, with 57% of the US consumers believing that it is the most sustainable.

– South Africa is a wine consuming country. In 2018, according to a report published in Business Insider, 450 million liters of was sold in South Africa, 177 million liters (about 39%) of which were sold in glass bottles. Although the international trend is shifting toward wine in cans, The country is expected to continue to be a strong glass market for a significant amount of time before can follow.

– The African glass bottles and container market is highly competitive, and the players fail to streamline their operations are exiting the business. Nampak, a South Africa-based diversified packaging manufacturer, has been forced to sell its glass business due to high fixed cost and expenditures, leading to inadequate financial returns. It was sold to Isanti Glass (owned by Kwande Capital) for ZAR 1.5 billion.

– One of the major drivers of glass bottles is the growing drive by the local tourism industry to stop using plastic bottles. This is expected to create a huge opportunity for companies to produce glass in the region. Moreover, according to Glass Recycling Company (TGRC), the current rate of glass recycling in South Africa is 44%, further adds to the growth of the market.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Africa Packaging market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Africa Packaging market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Africa Packaging market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Africa Packaging market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Africa Packaging market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Africa Packaging market.

Finally, the Africa Packaging Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

