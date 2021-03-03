Africa Heavy Equipment Lubricants Market Emerging Trend, Advancement, Growth and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025

The report titled “Africa Heavy Equipment Lubricants Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Africa Heavy Equipment Lubricants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 1.97% during the forecast period 2021-2025.

Top Companies in the Global Africa Heavy Equipment Lubricants Market: – BP PLC, Chevron Corporation, Conoil, Coperative Soceite Des Petroleum (Co-op), Engen Petroleum Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corporation, FUCHS, Hasspetroleum, Kenolkobil Limited, Puma Energy, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sasol

Market Overview:

– However, the lack of awareness about scheduled maintenance and the outbreak of COVID-19 disease across the globe is likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.

– Developments in synthetic and bio-based lubricants and increasing mechanization in agriculture is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period are likely to provide opportunities for the Africa heavy equipment lubricants market over the next five years.

– Mining is the most dominating end-user industry of the market studied.

– Egypt is the most dominating geographic segment of the market studied.

Key Market Trends

Mining Industry to Dominate the market

– The equipment used for mining activities are of heavy-duty and are operated under high pressures and temperatures. Hence, components, such as ropes, bearings, bushes, pins, and gears, which are used in various equipment, are subjected to friction, wear, and corrosion, primarily due to the chemicals present underneath the earth. Therefore, regular lubrication of this equipment is required for continuous and efficient mining.

– The formation of dust and sludge on the surfaces is common in the mining industry. The most commonly used lubricants in the mining industry include heavy-duty diesel engine oils, gear oils, transmission oils, greases, and hydraulic fluids.

– The mining industry in Africa has been witnessing significant growth since the past few years.

– For instance, South Africa has the largest mining industry in Africa and mining is the largest segment contributing to South Africa’s economy. In 2019, the South African mining industry generated a revenue of ZAR 529 billion, with a 32% increase over the previous year

Egypt to Dominate the Market

– Egypt is the largest market in the African region and is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate over the forecast period.

– Egypt has the largest construction industry in the African region. Furthermore, the construction industry is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing foreign investments in several construction projects.

– Some of the major construction projects in the country are:

– The construction of the Tahrir petrochemical complex in Egypt. This is one of the most prominent real-estate construction projects in Africa. The project is expected to cost USD 10.9 billion. Furthermore, once completed, this project is likely to double the country’s total exports.

– El Dabaa nuclear power plant is the largest construction project in Africa and is likely to cost around USD 30 billion. It is a joint venture between the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and the Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation of Russia. The plant is likely to be operational by 2026.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Africa Heavy Equipment Lubricants market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Africa Heavy Equipment Lubricants Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

