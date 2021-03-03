Africa Gaming Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Demand 2021- Gamesole, Kuluya, Chopup, Kucheza, Kagiso Interactive, Nyamakop, Celestial Games

The gaming industry is expected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The most recent trend is the growing availability and popularity of multi-functional gaming console, which is emerging in the market and helping in growing the market of video games in the region.

– Africa is the only region in the world where the youth population is increasing. By 2050 Africa’s young people, i.e., those aged between 0 and 24 years, will increase by nearly 50%. Africa will have the most significant number of young people. Africa’s youth are critical to the continent’s future when it comes to mobile and gaming.

Top Leading Companies of Africa Gaming Market are

Gamesole, Kuluya, Chopup, Kucheza, Kagiso Interactive, Nyamakop, Celestial Games, Clockwork Acorn

Market Research Analysis:

Mobile Gaming Segment is Expected to Have Major Market Share

– Mobile gaming generates close to half of the revenue that the gaming industry gets annually. More than 200 million Africans are below 35 years, and this figure might double in a decade. Africa has a huge market for gaming and smartphone companies.

– Mobile gaming is gaining popularity in remote parts of Africa. For example, more than 290 million people in North Africa use mobile phones. The mobile market in the region generates USD 90 billion annually.

– One of the major drivers for the growth of mobile gaming is the potential to spawn a massive real-money gaming industry around the continent. Mobile tech spreads around the continent, large swaths of Africa are also paving the way for legal betting and gaming.

– However, acceleration in network rollouts by mobile operators in Sub-Saharan Africa has been a vital driver of the reduction in the coverage gap. Infrastructure deployment in Sub-Saharan Africa increased 3G coverage from 63% in 2017 to 70% in 2018, extending access to more than 80 million people. 3.3 billion people live in areas covered by mobile broadband networks but do not use mobile internet, and this usage gap is more than four times greater than the coverage gap. Such factors might harm gaming companies operating in the region.

Competitive Landscape

– In May 2020, Sony announced new PlayStation Studios branding for its first-party PS5 games. Sony will be using the new PlayStation Studios brand for its first-party exclusives going forward as a way to let customers know that a game comes from one of Sonys in-house development teams.

– In August 2019, Konami Digital Entertainment BV announced that the mobile version of e-Football PES 2020 would be released in October, and it represents a complete overhaul of the current PES 2019 mobile game. The latest major update to the PES Mobile series, which celebrated over 200 million downloads earlier this year, brings many of the critical features and licenses already announced for e-Football PES 2020 on PC and console.

