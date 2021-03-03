Africa And Middle-East Automotive EPS Market Size, Status, Precise Outlook 2021 To 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on Africa And Middle-East Automotive EPS market in its latest report titled, “Africa And Middle-East Automotive EPS Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Africa and Middle-East Electric Power Steering Market is expected to register a CAGR of about 10.95% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Africa And Middle-East Automotive EPS Market: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Delphi Automotive Systems, GKN PLC, Hafei Industrial Group Automobile Redirector Obligate Co., Ltd, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd, Infineon Technologies, JTEKT Corporation, Mando Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Others.

For instance, In June 2019, Morocco saw its first African plant in the city of Kenitra. This new facility will manufacture Electric Power Steering (EPS) systems for Group PSA, as well as Driveline systems for FCA, Groupe PSA, and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. The company expects to hire around 500 people at the Kenitra plant by 2020.

Market Overview:

– Automotive EPS Motor is an integral component, due to its basic functionality of allowing the driver to steer the car by augmenting steering efforts needed to turn the steering wheel. Factors such as extensive ownership of personal vehicles and growing technological advancements will see the rise of the EPS market.

– For a continent with 1 billion inhabitants, Africa only occupies 1% of the global new car sales. Also, 85% of the total new cars are sold in South Africa. The sub-Saharan region where there is a potential for upto 3-4 million vehicles from the existing number of around 425,000 is expected to offer high returns to players who are willing to seriously enter the region. The level of infrastructure is also increasing in Africa, which is likely to aid the automotive market of the region.

– In the early 2010s, the automotive industry in Africa is plagued by the import of used cars from other countries. For instance, in Japan, where strict vehicle inspections force cars out of circulation after just a few years, vehicles are exported to African countries. However, today, second-hand vehicles in countries in Ethiopia are hugely limited due to high import duties and limited supply of vehicles pushing for newer automotive and EPS manufacturing factories.

Key Market Trends:

ECU is the Fastest-Growing Component

The electric ECU provides a lower cogging torque for the better driving experience, improving the interaction between the permanent magnets of the rotor and the stator slots of the Permanent Magnet (PM) machine. Traditional steering systems required the driver to continually make minor steering corrections to compensate for irregularities, such as road camber or crosswinds. But modern Electric Power Steering automatically assists the driver in case they encounter such barriers. The ECU unit can register if the driver is continuously counter steering, and itself automatically compensate for the correction. This makes driving more comfortable and less stressful.

ECU consists of 3 significant components that are the control module, power module, and control software. The control module gives access to power the switches and performs diagnostics functions in the power module. While the power module consists of three half-bridges where each half-bridge powers one phase of the three-phase electric. Lastly, the control software is the algorithm that enables the control of the speed and torque of the electric of the EPS unit. However, designers face challenges such as meeting flexible but a cost-effective architecture that can be equipped in cars ranging from SUVs to compact vehicles by satisfying power requirements for different steering rack load.

However, there is a demand for higher steering power, to improve driver comfort and feedback without losing power assistance, especially at a slower pace. For instance, Nexteer uses three different sensor technologies. While each can be used with the same position sensor, torque sensor, and ECU. The company has introduced solutions that reduce the steering angle sensor, which provides active lighting, stability control, and ADAS. They will enable us to broadcast an absolute steering position based just on the EPS motor sensor.

The African Market Has High Growth Prospects

Companies are expected to benefit from reforms and policies after the formation of the Association of African Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM). For instance, any car company that sets up a local assembly plant in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana, could get tax holidays of up to 10 years and duty exemptions.

Morocco’s integration into the global economy was facilitated by the signing of numerous free trade agreements with the European Union and the United States. These trade agreements contributed positively to the emergence of export activities in the country. Also, the country developed an investment cluster program, which saw Renault enter the local market. Renault will be the only global automaker assembling vehicles in the country, until the arrival of Peugeot in 2019.

For instance, in 2019, Ethiopia is Africa’s fastest-growing economy with the continent’s second-largest population. Ethiopia’s automotive potential is underpinned by the state-driven economy and a government that is geared toward industrialization. Bishoftu Automotive Industry (BAI), an automotive manufacturing and assembly company run by the Ethiopian military. BAI specializes in assembling, upgrading, overhauling, and localizing buses, pick-ups, SUVs, trucks, and military equipment such as tanks and armored personnel carriers (APCs). As a result, Ethiopia generated the most interest among automotive players as a future market in Africa.

