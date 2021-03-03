Advertising Services Market Size, Status, Growth Analysis and Future Scope 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Advertising Services Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Advertising Services market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Advertising Services investments from 2021 till 2026.

Advertising Services Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Advertising Services Market 2021:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592882/advertising-services-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A18

The prominent players in the Global Advertising Services Market :

WPP Plc (Ogilvy, Y&R, Grey), The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (McCann Worldgroup, MullenLowe U.S.), Omnicom Group Inc (BBDO, DDB Worldwide), Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd. (Dentsu Inc.), MDC Partners Inc., Lamar Advertising Company (Lamar Media Corp.), Publicis Groupe SA, Wieden + Kennedy Inc, Havas SA, Droga5 LLC and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– September 2019 – WPP and InMobi Group have entered into a long-term strategic partnership to build unique benefits for marketers. Leveraging the best of expertise from InMobi Group and WPP agencies, including GroupM and Kantar, the partnership aims to simplify complexity for Indian marketers. The collaboration between WPP and InMobi Group will enable brands to create personalized consumer experiences at scale. Through this partnership, brands will be able to translate up-to-the-moment insights into timely marketing action.

– September 2019 – Omnicom Precision Marketing Group had agreed to acquire a majority stake in Smart Digital GmbH, which is a leading consulting and marketing technology company with a proprietary AI platform and data capabilities powering real-time customer experiences. Smart Digital’s technology is able to recognize users across online digital touchpoints and deliver personalized customer interactions in real-time, resulting in more effective marketing and greater ROI.

Key Market Trends: –

Online Platform is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of Digital Ads Services

– According to the Accenture 2018 report, the share of buyers budget allocated to digital and mobile advertising is now equal to its budget for television and far surpasses that for print. Nearly all ad buyers expect digital advertising to comprise more than 50% of their total marketing budget in two years. Thus, companies are targeting mobile web-based ads on websites by defining a standard ad size, which is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

– Moreover, 2018 saw the rise of the 6-second ads to 10-second, which have become extremely popular on various social media platforms, where 52% of marketing professionals agreed that video was the content that provided the best ROI, driving the growth of the market.

– Furthermore, some of the prominent social media companies, such as Facebook and Google, obtain most of their ad revenue from the increasing social media usage and advertising expense is further expected to drive the market demand.

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

– The advertising spending in the Asia-Pacific region is increasing rapidly, owing to the ascending smartphone and internet penetration and consumers willingness to purchase goods and services online.

– It is encouraging advertisers to run diverse and rigorous campaigns, that is expected to drive the market growth across the region over the forecast period. Moreover, with the plethora of companies having their operation solely based on mobile applications, the companies are redefining their marketing strategies and online promotion of their products and services. Some of the prominent companies, such as Unilever Co. and Nike have already started online advertising in China through Tencents QQ messaging, Sina.com, and Sohu.com platforms. This is likely to compel other companies to run their advertising campaigns to tap potential consumers.

– China is one of the largest advertisement spending countries across the world. The population across the region are gradually shifting their interest toward mobile applications, as a result of which, the companies are laying high emphasis on in-app online advertising.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592882/advertising-services-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A18

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

Customization of the Report: This report will be customized as per your needs for extra data up to 3 companies or 3 countries or nearly 40 analyst hours.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: +1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]

