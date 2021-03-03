Advanced Wound Care Management Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment up to 2024

Advanced Wound Care Management Market – Overview

The market for wound care is expanding significantly, due to increase in advancements in treating complex wounds. The advanced wound care market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, as the products have been a promising solution for rapid recovery and wound healing. These products offer superior solution than traditional products by offering desired outcome and effectiveness in healing wounds. Increasing incidences of chronic wound has fueled the demand for products that offer rapid and efficient wound healing. Thus, a majority of hospitals have shifted their preferences toward advanced wound care products. They help decrease the average length of stay in hospitals through early recovery from wounds. This, in turn, helps reduce surgical costs due to decreased length of hospital stay. Therefore, rising need and demand for advanced products, which increases therapeutic outcome, drives the advanced wound care market.

The global advanced wound care management market has been extensively analyzed based on product, wound type, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been bifurcated into moist wound dressings, antimicrobial dressings, active wound care, and therapy devices. The moist wound dressings segment has been further classified into foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, hydrogel dressings, alginate dressings, collagen dressings, and others. The antimicrobial dressings segment has been further sub-segmented into silver dressings and non-silver dressings. The active wound care segment has been further split into artificial skin substitutes, autografts, and growth factors. The therapy devices segment has been further segregated into negative pressure wound therapy, oxygen and hyperbaric oxygen equipment, pressure relief devices, electromagnetic therapy devices, and others. Based on wound type, the global advanced wound care management market has been classified into acute wound and chronic wound. The acute wound segment has been further divided into surgical & traumatic wounds and burns. The chronic wound segment has been further bifurcated into infectious wounds & other ischemic wounds and ulcers. Ulcers has been further split into pressure ulcer, diabetic foot ulcer, arterial & venous ulcer, and other ulcers. In terms of end-user, the global advanced wound care management market has been divided into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home health care, and others. Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent developments, outlook, and opportunities. The report provides current and future market size for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2018 to 2026, in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, considering 2016 and 2017 as the base years. The compound annual growth rate (%CAGR) for each market segment has been provided for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 along with the estimations of market size.

In terms of region, the global advanced wound care management market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been further sub-segmented in terms of major countries and sub-regions. The current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report for the period from 2016 to 2026, with their growth rate (%) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study also offers a list of recommendations and highlights of the market for new companies willing to enter the market and for existing companies to increase market shares, which is likely to help in the decision-making process.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and market trends such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that influence the current and future status of the advanced wound care management industry. The report also covers market attractiveness analysis and key market share analysis in the market overview section in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global advanced wound care management market.

The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Smith & Nephew plc, Acelity L.P., Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, 3M Healthcare, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Cardinal Health, PAUL HARTMANN AG, BSN Medical, Hollister Incorporated, Organogenesis Inc., and Medline Industries, Inc. Each of these players has been profiled in the report considering parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.

