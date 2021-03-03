Acetone Market worth US$ 13.4 Billion 2028 with a CAGR of 4.8%

The report “Acetone Market, by Application (Methyl Methacrylate, Bisphenol A, and Solvent), by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Construction, and Electrical & Electronics), and Region – Global Forecast to 2028″. The acetone market size is projected to grow from US$ 8.4 billion in 2018 to US$ 13.4 billion by 2028. The global acetone market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for acetone from various end-use industries such as automotive and paints and coatings globally, coupled with the growing electronics sector which in turn creating demand for the acetone and support growth of the target market. Increasing R&D investments, coupled with the increasing capacity addition by companies operating in the target market in order to increase acetone production are factors in turn is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for new as well as existing players to gain competitive edge.

Key Highlights:

· In October, 2018, for instance, INEOS Phenol- largest producer of phenol and acetone in the world, announced that company is planning to expand the capacity of its plant in Mobile, Alabama (US) up to 850,000 metric tons per year (m.t./yr), making it the largest phenol production unit in the world.

· In June 2018, Green Biologics, Inc. (U.S.) has announced the launch of world’s first bio-based acetone nail polish remover which is branded under Sally Beauty’s “Beauty Secrets” line, a collaboration of Green Biologics and Mariana Industries, a leading manufacturer and developer of beauty products in the U.S.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global market accounted for US$ 8.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region.

· By application, the solvent application segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018. The second largest application segment of acetone is methyl methacrylate (MMA) owing to increasing demand for MMA resin across the globe which in turn creating demand for acetone and driving growth of the global market.

· MMA is used in the production of acrylic sheet which is widely used in the construction sector. Also, bisphenol A is used as raw material in the production of epoxy and polycarbonate resins. Increasing demand for these segments is in turn creating demand for acetone and boosting global market growth.By end-use industry, pharmaceuticals segment holds for significant revenue share in 2018. Increasing use of acetone for various end-use applications, especially from developing countries is in turn expected to boost growth of the segment over the forecast period.

· By region, Asia-Pacific acetone market accounted for major revenue share of the global acetone market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Growing demand for acetone products especially from countries such as India and China, coupled with increasing presence of domestic manufacturers in the region are some among the other factor expected to support growth of the acetone market in the region over the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2018.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Acetone Market” by Application (Methyl Methacrylate, Bisphenol A, and Solvent), by End-use Industry (Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Construction, and Electrical & Electronics), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2028

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

The prominent player operating in the global acetone market includes INEOS Phenol, Sunoco LP, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., SINOPEC Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd., DOW Chemical Co., CEPSA Quimica, S.A., U.S. Chemicals LLC, Formosa Chemicals &Fibre Corp, Minda Corp., EMCO Chemical Distributors, ConChemCo, and Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/168

Contact Us:

Prophecy Market Insights

Telephone: 7775049802

Email- [email protected]