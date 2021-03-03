3D Bioprinting Market Size USD 437.04 Million by 2025 at CAGR 7.0 % | BMRC

3D Printed Drugs market is valued at USD 272.17 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 437.04 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.0 % over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of 3D Printed Drugs –

3D printed drugs are medications, which are designed by 3D printing technique to modify for individuals in a safe and effective way. 3D printed drugs are developed by using powder-liquid three dimensional printing technologies. This technique uses an aqueous fluid which is able to bind different or similar layer of powders and produces multiple types of products. Additionally, 3D printed drugs are able to liquefy unsolvable compounds such as silver chloride very easily. The main objective and one of the major benefits of 3D printed drugs is how they will be able to be constructed with an individual’s specific requirements in mind, and even created in line with certain preferences. Factors like the size, dose, appearance and rate of delivery of a drug can be controlled. So, during the study of 3D printed drugs market, we have considered 3D printed drugs and therapy to analyze the market.

Global 3D Printed Drugs Market report is segmented on the basis of drug, end users, applications and by regional & country level. Based upon drug, global 3D printed drugs market is segmented into spritam and others. Based upon applications, global 3D printed drugs market is segmented as neurology, orthopedic, hearing and audibility aid, dental, medical implants and others. Based upon end users global 3D printed drugs market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and research laboratories.

The regions covered in this 3D printed drugs market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of 3D Printed Drugs is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Some major key players for global 3D Printed Drugs market are 3D Printer Drug Machine, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, Hewlett Packard Caribe, BV, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., FabRx Ltd., Cycle Pharmaceuticals and others.

In 2017, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals and Cycle Pharmaceuticals have signed a partnership agreement to develop and commercialized orphan drugs using three-dimensionally printed (“3DP”) technology. The planned products will deliver quality-oflife improvements versus existing, approved orphan’s drugs, and will achieve this by utilizing Aprecia’s proprietary 3DP ZipDose Technology platform. ZipDose is the only three dimensional printing technology used in a pharmaceutical drug product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Market Dynamics –

Continuous technological development in 3D printing techniques, increase in awareness about the 3D printing technology in developing countries and rise in incidence of epilepsy cases drive the growth of the market. According to WHO, Epilepsy accounts for a significant proportion of the world‘s disease burden, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. The expected proportion of the general population with active epilepsy at a given time is between 4 and 10 per 1000 people. But some studies in low-and middle-income countries suggest that the proportion is higher, between 7 and 15 per 1000 people. Moreover with the point of view on diagnosed rate globally, an estimated 2.4 million people are diagnosed with epilepsy each year. Also, lack of government regulations related to these drugs and adverse effect of 3D printed drugs are expected to limit the market growth. Nonetheless, big pharmaceuticals companies are heavily investing into the 3D printing drug technology and are expected to enter into this market in near future.

The global 3D printed drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). North America dominates 3D printed drugs market due to their pharmaceutical companies presents worldwide along with them having a strong domestic healthcare infrastructure. The pharmaceutical sector is highly dependent on R&D spending which also explains their continued dominance. Asia Pacific countries like China and India are expected to record the highest growth in the 3D printed drugs market due to massive investments in both R&D & the pharmaceutical industry.

Market Segmentation –

By Drugs:

Spritam

Others

By Applications:

Neurology

Orthopedic

Hearing and Audibility Aid

Dental, Medical Implants

Other

By End-Users:

Hospitals

Clinics and

Research Laboratories

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



