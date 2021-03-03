3D Bioprinting Market Size, Status and Business Growth 2021 to 2026 | 3D Systems Corporation, Aspect Biosystems Ltd, GeSIM GmbH, Allevi Inc

The 3D Bioprinting Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation, and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information on the global market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the 3D Bioprinting market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The global 3D bioprinting market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 586.13 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 1949.94 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.91%, during the period of 2020-2025.

The global 3D bioprinting market is expected to experience growth, owing to its revolutionary breakthrough in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

– 3D bioprinting is an emerging field represented by various biologically applied deposition and assembling systems, which include direct writing, photolithography, microstamping, extrusion, laser writing, stereolithography, electro-printing, microfluidics, and inkjet deposition. Healthcare is one of the major markets where 3D bioprinting has been bringing a seismic change. This is majorly because of the increasing investments in healthcare applications, such as model and organ prototyping and production throughout the globe, and growing innovations in healthcare through 3D printing.

Top Leading Companies of Global 3D Bioprinting Market are

3D Systems Corporation, Aspect Biosystems Ltd, GeSIM GmbH, Allevi Inc., Cyfuse Biomedical KK, Envision TEC GmbH, Organovo Holdings Inc., RegenHU SA, Stratasys Ltd, REGEMAT 3D, 3D Bioprinting Solutions, Arcam AB (GE Company)

Market Research Analysis:

Drug Testing to Hold Major Share

– 3D bioprinters are of the highest importance for drug testing and clinical trial applications expected to drastically reduce the need for animal trials (therefore not only being ethically beneficial but also being cost-effective).

– Traditionally, clinical trials for new drug development involved testing on animals with artificially induced affected tissues. With the advent of 3D bioprinting, drug developers may be able to address the complications associated with human clinical trials of new drugs, by identifying them in a short period (since these can be tested with human-like 3D printed tissues). Thus, they are expected to reduce the losses incurred during late-stage failures.

– The regulatory agency of the United States Food and Drug Administration has already started to consider integrating alternatives for drug safety and efficacy assessment, providing scope for the market. Companies, like Organovo (US-based) were instrumental in the development of 3D bioprinter able to develop liver and kidney tissue for drug discovery applications.

Competitive Landscape

– In January 2020, 3D Systems and CollPlant Biotechnologies announced a joint development agreement to play a pivotal role in advancing and accelerating innovations in the biomedical industry. This alliance may be focusing on the development of regenerative medicines with the help of 3D bioprinting.

– In September 2020, CELLINK launched its newly developed BIO X6, which is a six-printhead bioprinting system that allows the combination of various materials, tools, and cells. It also offers an intelligent exchangeable printhead system backed by CELLINKs patented Clean Chamber Technology. This product may help to enhance advanced research and clinical applications.

