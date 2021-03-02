Zero Trust Security Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2027

Global Zero Trust Security Market is valued at USD 15.61 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 94.35 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 19.71% over the forecast period

Zero Trust Security Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2027. Frequent cyber-threats, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, increasing adoption of cloud-security in BFSI and Defense sector are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Zero Trust Security Market.

Scope of Global Zero Trust Security Market Report:

Zero trust is a realistic and pragmatic approach towards security that centers on the concept of eliminating trust from an organization’s network architecture. An advance data security solution which works on the principal of “never trust and always verify” protocol. Instead of assuming everything is safe and secure behind the firewall, the security solution assumes breach and verifies every request originated assuming every single network is probably compromised. It draws on solid authentication, orchestration, analytics, encryption, scoring, and file-system consents. The core tenet of zero-trust security solution is privileged access management (PAM), where users have just-in-time access and barely enough admittance to finish a given task. This ties client experience straightforwardly to security.

Global zero trust security market report is segmented on the basis of solutions type, authentication type, organization type, deployment type, end-user and region & country level. Based upon solutions type, global zero trust security market is classified into network security, API security, zero trust security, data security, end-point security, security analytics, security policy management and others. Based upon authentication type, the market is divided into single-factor authentication and multi-factor authentication. Based upon organizations type, global zero trust security market is categorized into small & medium-scale enterprise and large-scale enterprise. Based on deployment type, the market is classified into cloud and on-premises. Based on end-users, the zero trust security market is categorized into retail & E-commerce, BFSI, gaming, healthcare, travel & hospitality, government, telecommunication, information technology and others.

Key Players for Global Zero Trust Security Market Report:

Some major key players for Global zero trust security market report cover prominent players like

IBM Corp.

Google LLC

VMware Inc.

Symantec Corp.

Sophos Group Plc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corp.

Cyxtera Technologies

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Illumio and others

Global Zero Trust Security Market Segmentation:

By Solution Type:

Network Security

API Security

Zero Trust Security

Data Security

End Point Security

Security Analytics

Security Policy Management

Others

By Authentication Type:

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

By Organization Type:

Small & Medium scale Enterprise

Large scale Enterprise

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By End-Users Type:

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

Gaming

Healthcare

Travel & Hospitality

Government

Telecommunication

Information Technology

Others

