What Are the Evolving Opportunities for the Players in the Laboratory Filtration Market?

The growth of the laboratory filtration market is driven by the rising adoption of the filtration method in the food and beverage industry and clinical laboratories, surging research and development (R&D) initiatives by pharmaceutical companies, and launch of advanced products by players. As a result, the industry, which valued $2.3 billion in 2017, is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2023, at a 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

The fastest growth, at a 7.7% CAGR, during the forecast period, would be witnessed in the filtration assemblies category. The filtration assemblies division further has the ultrafiltration, microfiltration, vacuum filtration, reverse osmosis, and others subcategories. Among these, the microfiltration subcategory accounted for the largest share, of 37.2%, in the laboratory filtration market in 2017. This is majorly ascribed to the vast usage of the microfiltration method in industries, which has led to an increasing demand for the various products used during the process.

The market, based on technology, is classified into vacuum filtration, ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, and others. Among these, the microfiltration classification dominated the market in 2017, with a share of 35.3%, in terms of value. The increasing demand for biologic and generic drugs and bettering healthcare infrastructure are driving the demand for microfiltration solutions. During the forecast period, the fastest growth is expected to be seen in the nanofiltration classification, with a CAGR of 10.4%.

