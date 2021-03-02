Water Filtration Equipment Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2027 – Xylem Inc., Pentair plc, Dow Water & Process Solutions Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies, Ecolab Inc., SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

The Water Filtration Equipment Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Water Filtration Equipment market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Water Filtration Equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Water Filtration Equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Water Filtration Equipment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Water Filtration Equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Water filtration equipment is used to filter the waste present in the water to purify it to be used for various purposes in many industries such as municipal, manufacturing, commercial and residential, oil and gas, and others. There are several products associated with water filtration equipment namely: sand filtration, cartridge filtration, microfiltration, reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and other. Some of the major drivers who fuel the water filtration equipment market in the forecast period are the rise in industrial water consumption and discharge and an increase in demand for advanced water filtration technologies.

Top Key Players:-

Xylem Inc., Pentair plc, Dow Water & Process Solutions Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies, Ecolab Inc., SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Danaher Corporation, Veolia Environnement S.A., Chembond Chemicals Ltd., and Thermax Limited among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Water Filtration Equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Water Filtration Equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

