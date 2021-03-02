Valve Driver Industry- Report with COVID-19 Impact, by Function (Solenoid, Proportional), Valve Type (Conventional Control Valve, Expansion Valve), End-User (Commercial & Residential, Industrial, and Motion Equipment)

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3638638

The Global Valve Driver Market size is expected to grow from USD 421 Million in 2020 to USD 519 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3%. This report spread across 154 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 132 Tables and 39 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Valve Driver Market:

Danfoss (Europe)

Parker Hannifin (US)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Eliwell Controls (Europe)

Carel Industries (Europe)

MKS Instruments (US)

Hydraforce Inc. (US)

Hussmann Corporation (US)

Sanhua (Spain)

Fujikoki Corporation (Japan)

Expansion valve drivers are the drivers for the management of ON/OFF and stepper electronic expansion valves with integrated display. These drivers ensure the sub-cooling of the refrigerant fluid and the superheat adaptive control. The drivers are used mainly in the heating ventilation and air conditioning or refrigeration (HVAC/R) systems.

The increased adoption of HVAC/R systems in the residential segment has led to the growth of the valve drivers market. In situations where the government has set new performance norms to save energy as there focus is to make the machineries or operations more efficient, manufacturers of HVAC/R systems are encouraged to manufacture new versions of those systems, which will increase the demand for the HVAC/R systems.

The rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India, growing construction activities, and rising population are the major factors driving the growth of the valve driver market in the region. This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for valve drivers until 2019. However, COVID-19, a global health emergency and an economic crisis, which has impacted the growth of the valve driver market in 2020 adversely

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 15%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 40%, Directors – 45%, and others – 15%

By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 40%, and RoW – 5%

Research Coverage:

In this report, the valve driver market has been segmented on the basis of function, valve type, end-user, and region. The valve driver market based on function has been segmented into solenoid and proportional. Based on valve type, the market has been segmented into conventional control valve and expansion valve. The market for the end-user has been segmented into commercial & residential, industrial (Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Energy & Power, Metals & Mining, Water & Wastewater, Food & Beverages, and Others), and motion equipment.