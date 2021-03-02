Valet RobotMarket 2020 Research Report Analysis by CAGR, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Market Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the report.

Market driver is that the concept is fairly new and can be implemented in many airports around the world where thousands of passengers face the issue of car parking. Valet Robot will also provide great source of revenue for the Airports. Moreover, the increasing adoption of AI technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

With increasing automation in every walk of life, valet parking is the new area which is witnessing the effect of automation and AI. Valet Robot refers to the robot which performs the duty of valet parking autonomously with the help of automation. With valet parking, users can just drop off their vehicles at the specially designed car parking slots where the car is scanned for the make and model and the robot then lifts up the car with dedicated forks and parks it efficiently in the parking lot.

Competitive Landscape: Valet Robot Market: Stanley Robotics, FATA Automation, Inc., Applied and Integrated Manufacturing, Inc., Skyline Parking AG, Robotic Parking Systems, Inc., CityLifts India Ltd, Smart City Robotics, Dayang Parking Co. Ltd., Westfalia Technologies, Inc., EITOandGLOBAL INC.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Valet Robot Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

In Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions, the report has analyzed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

