US Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Size, Share | Global Industry Research on Growth, Trends and Opportunity 2021-2027

The global diagnostic imaging equipment market has been rising due to the factors such as the growth in technological advancements. These can be witnessed in the upright MRI and handheld X-ray. There is also an increase in the interest form researchers when it comes to the imaging equipment.

Scope of The Report:

Furthermore, the growth in population and the increase of the incidences of a lot of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disorders, cancer as well as the gastrointestinal disorders and a lot of genetic mutations which require the advanced equipment for imaging have been a few factors which are reinforcing this market.

The global diagnostic imaging equipment market has been segmented on modality basis into the magnetic resonance imaging or MRI systems, ultrasound systems, computed tomography systems and X-Ray imaging systems as well as the nuclear imaging systems and the mammography systems. The segment of x-ray imaging has been among the highest revenue generating segment and this is because of the increase in demand for a diagnostic technique which is cost effective and the rise in levels of patient awareness which relate to the same.

The x-ray imaging system segment has been sub-segmented further on the basis of technology as analog and digital systems and on the basis of portability into the portable and stationary system. The segment of ultrasound systems had been further sub-segmented based on the types of products, technology as well as portability. In terms of technology, the ultrasound segment has been segmented further into the diagnostic as well as therapeutic ultrasound. The therapeutic ultrasound has been the segment which has been leading in the market and this is because of a few factors like the development of product and the increase in the application of the ultrasound systems.

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Manufacturers:

The major players in the diagnostic imaging equipment market are,

Hitachi Medical Corporation

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Hologic

Siemens Healthcare

Samsung Midson

Toshiba Medical Systems Corp.

Hologic Inc.

Carestream Health

Esaote.

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Key Segments:

By Modality: X-ray Imaging Systems

By Technology: X-ray Digital Imaging Systems, Direct Radiography (DR), Computed Radiography (CR), X-ray Analog Imaging Systems

By Portability: Stationary, Portable, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

By Technology: Conventional CT systems, Cone Beam CT Systems (CBCT), High-slice CT Scanners, Mid-slice CT Scanners, Low-slice CT Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, 2D Ultrasound, 3D and 4D Ultrasound, Doppler Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

By Architecture: Closed MRI, Open MRI,

By Field Strength: High- and Very-high-field MRI Systems, Low-to-mid-field MRI Systems, Ultra-high-field MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Systems, SPECT Systems, Standalone SPECT Systems, Hybrid SPECT Systems, Hybrid PET Systems, Mammography Systems

By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End Users

Advanced Techniques Driving The Growth Of The Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market

The growth in demands for the advanced techniques of diagnostics and the rise in awareness with regard to the need of diagnosis at an early stage are some factors which drive this market. Further the increase in the geriatric population which has lower immunity levels and the improving policies with regard to reimbursements for the medical imaging have been propelling this market. The global diagnostic imaging equipment market has been growing in the last few years and has also been expected to see growth in the forecast period. The higher costs which are associated with such devices and the side-effects which are caused because of emitting radiations are a few factors which are going to impede the growth of the diagnostic imaging equipment market. Governments have been increasing their investment in the sectors of diagnostic imaging equipment. The population has been growing and the lifestyle is unhealthy and there is an increase in the need for an efficient and effective imaging technology for the diagnosis for many factors which are reinforcing the global diagnostic imaging equipment market in a positive manner in the period of forecast.

North America To See Maximum Growth In The Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market

In terms of region, the global diagnostic imaging equipment market has been segmented into the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, MEA and North America. The major regions in the global diagnostic imaging equipment market have been North America, Europe and also MEA. North America had held the biggest share in the market and this was because of the rise in demand for the advanced technologies and there has been a rise in demand for early stage detection which is fueling demand in the global diagnostic imaging equipment market.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

