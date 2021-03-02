US Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size, 2021 Industry Growth, Regional Analysis & Outlook 2027

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Surgeons are selecting MIS over open surgery due to related benefits such as reduced post-operative duration, minimal pain, and less injury to the tissue.

Scope of The Report:

Dental bone grafts are normally employed as fillers or scaffolds, which facilitate formation of bone and assist in healing of wound. In bone grafting technique, a de novo bone is formed that assists to heal bones that were damaged at the time of a dental extraction surgery.

The dental bone graft substitutes market is segmented by application, material, end-user, and product. By material, the market comprises demineralized bone matrix, autograft, allograft, xenograft, and synthetic bone graft substitute. In terms of application, the dental bone graft substitutes market comprises periodontal defect regeneration, socket preservation, ridge augmentation, implant bone regeneration, sinus lift, and others. Socket preservation is predicted to lead the global market, owing to the rise in the amount of dental extractions. By product, the market is divided into osteograf, grafton, bio-oss, and others. In terms of end-user, the dental bone graft substitutes market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and dental clinics. The rising number of dental clinics establishment in developing nations is predicted to power the growth of this segment.

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Companies:

The major players included in the global dental bone graft substitutes market forecast are,

Geistlich

Institut Straumann

BioHorizons IPH

Zimmer Biomet

ACE Surgical Supply

DENTSPLY International

LifeNet Health

Medtronic

RTI Surgical

Dentium.

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Key Segments:

By Material Analysis: Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Autograft, Allograft, Xenograft, Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute,

By Application Analysis: Ridge Augmentation, Socket Preservation, Periodontal Defect Regeneration, Implant Bone Regeneration, Sinus Lift, Others

By Product Analysis: Bio-Oss, Osteograf, Grafton, Others

By End-User Analysis: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Clinics

The Rising Number Of Spinal Fusion Operations Is Claimed To Power The Growth Of Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market

The rising number of spinal fusion operations is claimed to power the growth of dental bone graft substitutes market. As per the CDC report, almost 60% of the elderly population and 32% of the people were impacted as of 2017 by spinal deformities. There were almost 488,000 spinal operations conducted in the US. The common problem of spinal fusion injury discovered to be falls, trauma, road traffic accidents, and collision. In addition, rising case of bone fractures is further powering the rate of grafting operations. As per the CDC, the global occurrence of hip fracture is predicted to rise by more than 310% in men and 240% in women by 2050. Osteoporosis impacted almost 200 million females in 2018 worldwide.

The rising acceptance of MIS (minimally invasive surgeries) is further rising the requirement for dental bone grafts substitutes market. Surgeons are selecting MIS over open surgery due to related benefits such as reduced post-operative duration, minimal pain, and less injury to the tissue. As per Minim Invasive Surg, minimally invasive methods in 2018 were being accepted for the treatment of a huge range of bone disorders.

North America Grabbed The Biggest Income Share Of The Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market

North America grabbed the biggest income share of the dental bone graft substitutes market. Higher healthcare expenditure, awareness related to the commercially available products, and accessibility of enhanced healthcare infrastructure are the main factors powering the growth of the market. The US is powering the global market by creating the maximum product requirement due to the high occurrence of trauma-related injuries and orthopedic diseases.

Asia Pacific area is predicted to show lucrative development over the coming period. The development can be credited to favorable government initiatives and elevated medical tourism. However, stringent regulatory roles restrict the acceptance in some of the nations. In South Korea, the product might be accepted by the KFDA (Korean Food and Drug Administration) before marketing. In Australia, the goods are managed by TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration).

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

