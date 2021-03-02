US Chocolate Market Share, Size 2021 Global Industry Future Trends, Growth, Strategies,, Segmentation, In-depth Analysis Research Report by Foresight to 2027

Chocolate Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Chocolate Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

While developed nations show thriving and established markets for chocolate, rising spending on chocolate and other confectionary goods and a change in user taste preferences are detected to be the main boosters to market growth, mainly in developing nations.

Scope of The Report:

Chocolate is one of the most profitable elements of the confectionary sector all over the world. The chocolate sector has been showing a multibillion dollar growth since the last few years and is predicted to cross new growth levels within the coming few years. Increasing awareness about healthy advantages of eating chocolate on a daily basis will power the growth of global chocolate market over the coming years.

The global chocolate market is divided by sale frequency and type. By chocolate type, the market is divided as dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate. Milk chocolate section clocked the biggest market share, after dark chocolate. By frequency of sale, the market is divided as premium chocolate, daily chocolate, and seasonal chocolate. Daily chocolate, credited to affordable price, has been a huge section over the coming years.

Chocolate Manufacturers:

The major players included in the global chocolate market forecast are,

Fererro Group

Nestle SA

Mondelez International (Cadbury)

Hershey Foods Corporation

Meiji Co Ltd

Mars Inc

Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd.

August Storck KG

Arcor

Moonstruck Chocolatier Co.

Kraft Foods

Ghirardelli Chocolate Co.

Chocolate Market Key Segments:

By Type: Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate

By Product Form: Moulded, Countline, Others

By Packaging Type: Pouches and Bags, Boxed Chocolate, Others

By Distribution Channel: Retail Sales, Institutional Sales

Widespread Availability Of Chocolate And Derived Goods Along With Rising Urbanization Will Power The Chocolate Market All Over The World

Widespread availability of chocolate and derived goods along with rising urbanization will power the chocolate market all over the world. Blood pressure-suppressing character, antioxidants-enrichment, and supposedly anti-aging features of chocolate will stay the major factors powering growth of chocolate products and chocolate. Dark chocolate that has a huge amount of cocoa is particularly suggested to slow down or stop aging and specific diseases, such as CVDs. These and more same perceived advantages of chocolate will carry on driving the requirement for chocolate in the global market.

A few latest researches show that consumption of chocolate helps in relieving stress as well as looking younger, which are predicted to further power the requirement for chocolate. A sweeping plethora of new applications of chocolate in confectionary & food products are predicted to power the requirement, whereas wide recognition of chocolate-flavored drinks, milk, ice creams, bakery products, liquor chocolates, and functional foods will sustain the requirement throughout the coming years.

Chocolates are still majorly believed as an inexpensive luxury in some areas of the world. Cost-sensitivity might detain the growth of chocolate market in some of the underdeveloped regions of the globe. In addition to this, the vague economy of the cocoa supply is expected to increase chocolate costs, which is claimed to be a major hurdle to market development.

Higher Consumption Of Chocolate Will Carry On To Add Up For The Leading Market Position Of North America

The global chocolate market is divided by geography into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and rest of the world (RoW). Attendance of a huge number of leading international chocolate companies and higher consumption of chocolate will carry on adding up for the leading market position of North America, particularly the US. Europe will be another main market, powered by Germany and the UK.

Asia Pacific, mainly India and China, is however predicted to surface at the quickest rate. This development is credited to increasing awareness about health advantages of chocolate and rising influence of the western lifestyle. Festive and seasonal sales are expected to have a solid foothold in developing Asian nations, such as India.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Chocolate Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Chocolate Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Chocolate Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Chocolate Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Chocolate Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Chocolate Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

