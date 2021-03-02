Unified Communication-as-a-service In The Manufacturing Market 2021 to 2027- 8×8, Inc., Avaya Inc., Tata Communications, Cisco Systems, Inc

The report titled “Unified Communication-as-a-service In The Manufacturing Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The unified communications-as-a-service in manufacturing market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.74% over the forecast period of (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Unified Communication-as-a-service In The Manufacturing Market: – 8×8, Inc., Avaya Inc., Tata Communications, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dimension Data, DXC Technology Company, Getronics, IBM Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, RingCentral, Inc, Verizon Wireless (Verizon Communications)

Industry News and Developments:

– September 2019 – 8×8, Inc. launched an 8×8 Video Meetings solutions as part of their service subscriptions for Virtual Office mobile and desktop applications. 8×8 Video Meetings enabled external participants to join meetings directly from their browser without the need to download plugins or software applications.

– September 2019 – Cisco Systems, Inc completed the acquisition of a privately-held Voicea. With the acquisition of Voicea technology, Cisco would enhance its Webex portfolio of products with a powerful transcription service that blends AI and Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) to unlock the power of any collaboration, like meetings and calls.

Market Overview:

– in September 2019, Digerati Technologies, Inc. acquired Nexogy, Inc. a provider of cloud communication and broadband solutions tailored for businesses. The acquisition was a strategic move towards a continued focus on the US market of SMBs, of which approximately 75% or 21 million have not migrated to a UCaaS or cloud communications solution. Owing to such opportunities in the SMBs segment, it is expected to be the targeted market segment by vendors over the forecast period.

– However, the less awareness about UCaaS and their advantages are few restraints which are hampering the adoption rate of UCaaS.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Government Initiative to Influence the Market

– According to Symphony RetailAI, 28% of retailers cited the growing dependence on parallel shippers to achieve faster fulfillment to consumers as challenges they face about their supply chain management. The adoption of UCaaS during such a process would lead to proper communication among them which would result in faster delivery of the products.

– In March 2019, Unified-communications-as-a-service provider Fuze has partnered with Samsung Electronics America Inc. to provide mobile UCaaS for remote and distributed workers. This partnership is expected to impact positively on the market.

– Moreover, factory-floor personnel is taking advantage of the BYOD policy by taking advantage of the convenience of mobile phones and tablet computers is driving the market. Implementing UCaaS will lead to integrating voice, text, and video on a single, mobile device, and one simple user interface would help in increasing productivity among the organizations.

Asia- Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth owing to the presence of worlds’s manufacturing hub i.e. China and other big economies such as India and Japan.

– Further, the introduction of new technologies like 5G is expected to drive the UCaaS market in the region. The increasing trial of launching 5G in different cities by China and Japan with a view to creating smart factories that would boost the UCaaS market positively.

– Moreover, the vendors are expanding their geographical presence in the region by implementing a strategic partnership or merger and acquisition is further driving the market.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Unified Communication-as-a-service In The Manufacturing market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Unified Communication-as-a-service In The Manufacturing Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

