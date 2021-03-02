Travel Vaccines Market: Stop the flu before it infects you.

The report “Global Travel Vaccines Market, By Composition (Mono Vaccines and Combination Vaccines), By Disease (Hepatitis A, DPT, Yellow Fever, Typhoid, Hepatitis B, Measles and Mumps, Rabies, Meningococcal, Varicella, Japanese Encephalitis, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”. Growth in global travel and migration is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the global travel vaccines market. Migration by sea, air, and land have resulted in the spread of disease-causing vectors and pathogens. Additionally, the increasing contact of people with different animals and plants has also resulted in the movement of pathogens to people. This inspires vaccine manufacturers to invest in research and development activities to come up with advanced, new, and effective vaccines which will, in turn, propel the global market’s growth opportunities over the forecast period. Moreover, there are also incidences based on travel-related diseases growing. There is a growth in the prevalence of travel-related diseases such as typhoid, Hepatitis A & E, tetanus, cholera, diphtheria, Japanese encephalitis, meningitis, yellow fever globally. This will further increase investments towards the development of more operative vaccines, augmenting the growth scenarios of the target market.

Key Highlights:

In December 2019, Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ERVEBO (Ebola Zaire Vaccine, Live) for the prevention of disease caused by Zaire ebolavirus in individuals of age 18 years and older.

In January 2020, Sanofi proclaimed the successful completion of its acquisition of Synthorx, Inc. for US$68 per share in cash.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented based on composition, disease, and region.

By composition, combination vaccines currently estimate for the majority of the target market share as they are given to travellers to protect against multiple diseases.

By disease, hepatitis A accounts for the largest disease, dominating the global market. It is a viral disease that can be affected due to consumption of contaminated food and water and can be transmitted through direct contact with an infectious person.

By region, North America is dominating the target market, owing to introducing a superior range of travel vaccines by a large number of companies in the region including a vaccine against varicella.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Travel Vaccines Market”, By Composition (Mono Vaccines and Combination Vaccines), By Disease (Hepatitis A, DPT, Yellow Fever, Typhoid, Hepatitis B, Measles and Mumps, Rabies, Meningococcal, Varicella, Japanese Encephalitis, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global Travel Vaccines market includes GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Novartis AG, CSL Limited, Pfizer Inc., ALK-Abelló A/S, Bavarian Nordic A/S, Crucell (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), AstraZeneca PLC, and Altimmune, Inc.

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Travel Vaccines Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Composition Market Snippet, By Disease Market Snippet, By Region

Company Profiles GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited Merck & Co., Inc. Sanofi Pasteur Novartis AG CSL Limited Pfizer Inc. ALK-Abelló A/S Bavarian Nordic A/S Crucell (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) AstraZeneca PLC Altimmune, Inc.

