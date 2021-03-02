The innovative technology will support the regional government’s objectives to deliver better membrane technology

The global membrane technology market accounted for US$ 25.0 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 48.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.0%

The report “Global Membrane Technology Market, By Technology (Ultrafiltration, Chromatography, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis, and Electrodialysis) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In July 2020, SUEZ announced that it has signed an agreement to purchase the Reverse Osmosis (RO) membrane portfolio from specialty chemical company LANXESS. The membrane will become part of the company’ Water Technologies & Solutions product portfolio and further enhances the business’ ability to help customers address water treatment challenges.

In August 2020, Suez Water Technologies announced that the Region of Waterloo (Canada) has selected SUEZ’s ZeeLung technology to equip what will be the largest Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR) system in the world at the Hespeler Wastewater Treatment Plant, in Ontario. The innovative technology will support the regional government’s objectives to deliver better water quality while improving nutrient removal, reducing energy and maximizing the treatment capacity and performance from existing assets.

Analyst View:

Demand in drug development

The pharmaceutical industry demonstrates the use of membrane technology in separation, purification, concentration processes which are expected to be a favorable factor for market over the forecast period. Attributed to growing production levels and R&D investments is a major factor. There are several other applications of membrane technology, such as lab-scale DNA and protein separation, analysis, drug screening, cell culture and examination, and virus removal, which are likely to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the membrane filter technology offers a wide range of products, including microarray products, multi-well filters, syringe membranes filters, and bottle top filters. According to the report, there is a new membrane developed at the Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht (HZG) separates small dye particles or drug substances not only by size but also by their electrical charge. This additional function enables organic molecules with lateral dimensions of one to two nanometres to be such high-efficiently separated for the first time. HZG’s polymer researcher Zhenzhen Zhang has now presented her results in the journal Advanced Materials.

Increasing deployment of membrane materials in end-use industry

Increasing deployment of membrane materials in food & beverage industry on account of being adaptive during temperature change along with inducing low energy consumption is expected to remain the favorable factor for the market in the near future. Wastewater treatment is expected to be the potential application on account of deployment of membrane technology for reducing effluent levels. According to the report Scientists at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have developed a light-activated coating for filtration membranes — the kind used in water treatment facilities, at semiconductor manufacturing sites and within the food and beverage industry. As well as Coretech has applications in petrochemicals, healthcare, and the water treatment industry. New product development along with strategic tie-ups with buyers is expected to remain a critical success factor for the market in the near future.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Membrane Technology Market”, By Technology (Ultrafiltration, Chromatography, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration , Reverse Osmosis, and Electrodialysis), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global membrane technology market accounted for US$ 25.0 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 48.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.0%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, and region.

By technology, microfiltration represents a major segment, owing to its applications in water treatment, turbidity removal, disinfection, and sterilization of beverages.

By region, North America is expected to dominate the global market in light of flourishing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in the U.S. With the presence of strong regulatory FDA in the U.S., the membrane technology market is expected to grow. The aforementioned application of membrane technology in numerous industries, the governments and industrialists are majorly investing in membrane technology, thus helping membrane technology flourish and grow. Increasing expenditure on membrane technology in numerous associations, societies, and organizations is expected to provide new market opportunities for manufacturers in the near future.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Membrane-Technology-Market-4471

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global membrane technology market includes Sartorius, Merck Millipore, Amazon Filters, 3M Company, GE Healthcare life sciences, Advantec MFS, Koch Membrane System, Pall Corporation, 3M Healthcare, and Novasep.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4471

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Sources Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Secondary Sources

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Membrane Technology Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Technology Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Membrane Technology Market, By Technology, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Ultrafiltration Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Chromatography Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Microfiltration Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Nanofiltration Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Reverse Osmosis Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Electrodialysis Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Membrane Technology Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles Sartorius Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies Merck Millipore Amazon Filters 3M Company GE Healthcare life sciences Advantec MFS Koch Membrane System Pall Corporation 3M Healthcare Novasep

The Last Word Future Impact

About Us

Contact

\To know more

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- [email protected]