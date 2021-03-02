Telemedicine Investment Market 2021-28 Significant Reasons to Invest with UnitedHealth Group, Anthem, Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health, CVS Health, American Well Corp, Teladoc Health, Livongo Health, One Medical, Humana

Telemedicine is a general term that covers all of the ways you and your doctor can use technology to communicate without being in the same room. It includes phone calls, video chats, emails, and text messages. People also call it telehealth, digital medicine, e-health, or m-health.

When an organization chooses to implement a telemedicine program, there can be considerable investment in time, money and resources: staffing, technology, training and management.

Teladoc makes money by charging recurring subscription fees to insurers who fully cover their members, as well as per-visit fees for patients who aren’t covered by insurance.

Mercom Capital Group has released its tally of 2020’s digital health funding: $14.8 billion in equity raised across 637 deals, as well as $6.8 billion in debt and public market financing across 26 deals.

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the Telemedicine Investment Market. The report is a mindful representation of robust research activities undertaken by in-house research experts who have critically imbibed the output of various primary and secondary research endeavors in a bid to comprehend the impact of COVID-19 reflected upon the growth trajectory of the Telemedicine Investment market.

Key Players:

Anthem Inc

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health

American Well Corp

Teladoc Health

Livongo Health

One Medical

Humana

CVS Health

Some Important Indian key players are: Practo, 1 mg, Lybrate, Medlife, Portea Medica

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Telemedicine Investment market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Telemedicine Investment market.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Telemedicine Investment market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Telemedicine Investment market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Telemedicine Investment Market Report Segment: platform type

On premise

Cloud

Telemedicine Investment Market Report Segment: telemedicine service type

Store-and-forward

Remote monitoring

Real-time interactive services

Telemedicine Investment Market Report Segment: investment type

Long term

Short term

Telemedicine Investment Market Report Segment: risk type

Market risk

Liquidity risk

Concentration risk

Credit risk

Reinvestment risk

Inflation risk

Horizon risk

Longevity risk

The following sections of this versatile report on Telemedicine Investment market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Telemedicine Investment market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

