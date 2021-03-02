Technology Spending on Revenue Cycle Management Market : Technological Growth Map with an Impact-Analysis

Global Technology Spending on Revenue Cycle Management: Overview

This report provides forecast and analysis of the technology spending on revenue cycle management at the global and regional levels. It provides historical data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2024 in terms of spending (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on technology spending on revenue cycle management. It includes drivers and restraints of revenue cycle management and impact in each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for revenue cycle management vendors. It also includes the workflow process with a list of vendors and industry stakeholders.

In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with unique selling propositions. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of revenue cycle management vendors on parameters such as collective market share and geographic concentration. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by platform, by solution, by deployment, by end users and by region.

Global Technology Spending on Revenue Cycle Management: Scope of the Study

The report includes revenue generated from sales of revenue cycle management solutions in all regions and important countries in these regions. By platform, the Technology spending on revenue cycle management has been segmented into integrated and stand-alone platforms. By solution, the Technology spending on revenue cycle management has been segmented into in-house and outsource. The in-house segment is further divided into hardware, software, and services. By deployment, the Technology spending is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. On the basis of end users, the Technology spending on revenue cycle management is segmented into payers and providers. The payer segment is further divided into insurance companies, government, and others and the provider segment is further divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics and others (DME companies, HME companies, and healthcare specialty processes). On the basis of region, the Technology spending is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Data has been estimated based on the Technology spending on revenue cycle management solutions, and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Technology spending and forecasts for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets.

Global Technology Spending on Revenue Cycle Management: Research Methodology

The Technology spending on revenue cycle management has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are regional average prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous vendors. All key end users have been considered, and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Regional demand patterns have been taken into account while determining the Technology spending by various end users of revenue cycle management solutions in different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the Technology spending on revenue cycle management by region. Market numbers for platform, solution and deployment segments have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. The company-level share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key vendors. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include press releases, company news, Google Books, company annual reports, white papers, Factiva, other websites, and publications.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of some of the key participants operating in the global market. Some of the players in the revenue cycle management include McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Perot Systems (a NTT DATA company), CPSI, 3M, TriZetto Corporation, and DST Systems, Inc.

