Synthetic Biology Market Size, Share, Business Stats, Growth perspective and Forecast 2027

The global demand for synthetic biology market in terms of revenue was estimated to be USD 7.54 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 34.51 Billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2020 to 2026.

The global synthetic biology market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the number of driving factors.

Synthetic biology is a field of science which consists of redesigning of organisms for useful purposes with the help of engineering technique for making new abilities. It is the way of harnessing the power of nature to solve problems in medicine, manufacturing, and agriculture for researchers and companies around the world. Microorganisms harnessed for bioremediation to clean pollutants from water, soil, and air. It is used for designing and constructing new biological parts, devices, and systems as well as for re-designing of existing, natural biological systems for useful purposes. It has applications in various industries like diagnostics, cell reprogramming, therapeutics, enzymes, vaccines, biomaterials, biofuels, fine chemicals, and many more.

Scope of Synthetic Biology Market:

The study provides a crucial view of global synthetic biology market by segmenting the market based on products type, technology, application, and region & country level. Based upon type, the market is segmented into synthetic DNA, synthetic oligos, synthetic genes, software tools, chassis organisms, synthetic clones and synthetic cells. Based upon application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals & diagnostics, chemicals, biofuels, bioplastics and others. Based upon technology type, the market is segmented into nucleotide synthesis and sequencing, bioinformatics, microfluidics and genetic engineering.

The global synthetic biology market is expected to drive by the growing demand of synthetic biology in pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies for research and development purposes, government investment in science and technology for drug discovery and synthetic biological products and its applications in various industries. Synthetic biology is a multidisciplinary area of research that seeks to create new biological parts, devices, and systems, or to redesign systems that are already found in nature.

According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA); the pharmaceutical research-based industry has a expenditure of over USD 149.8 billion on R&D per year including the synthetic biology products. In 2015, there were 56 new pharmaceuticals products launched, out of more than 7,000 compounds in development including the synthesis of new bio-based products. However, the lack of predictability in biology, and current technical constraints may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, increasing focus on specialty medicines to create responsive and multifunctional materials with technological advancement using artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data for the clinical research on bio-systems modelling, chassis development, and genome mining as well as increasing the mergers, acquisitions and longer investment in better big data management may create more opportunities for the further growth of the global synthetic biology market during the upcoming period.

Prominent players of synthetic biology market:

The Top players in the synthetic biology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Twist Bioscience (US), Synthetic Genomics, Inc. (US), Codexis, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Ginkgo Bioworks (US), Amyris, Inc. (US), Intrexon Corporation (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Cyrus Biotechnology Inc. (US), ATUM (US), TeselaGen (US), Arzeda (US), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (US), Synthego Corporation (US), Creative Enzymes (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) and New England Biolabs (US).

Segmentation Analysis of Synthetic Biology Market:

By Tools

Oligonucleotides

Enzymes

Synthetic Cells

By Technology

Gene Synthesis

Bioinformatics

By Application

Tissue Regeneration

Biofuel

Renewable Energy

Food & Agriculture

Bioremediation

