Surgical Overalls Market: Reusable Surgical Overalls to be Highly Attractive Segment

Surgical Overalls: Introduction

Surgical overalls are hospital gowns worn by medical professionals, especially surgeons, as personal protective equipment (PPE) in order to provide a barrier between patient and professional

Surgical overalls help in preventing bacteria and various microorganism in coming in direct contact with the person who is operating. Transmission of bacteria is a major factor for the spread of disease, surgical overalls helps controlling it.

Key Drivers of Global Surgical Overalls Market

The global surgical overalls market is driven by a rise in surgeries all across the world due to a rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases

Rise in number of surgeries all across the world is a leading reason boosting the surgical overalls market. Consistent rise in geriatric population all over the world is leading to a rise in number of surgeries. This is not only limited to developed regions, such as North America and Europe, but also to developing regions such as Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific, owing to a rise in per capita income.

A notable function of the surgical overalls, which is making it mandatory for every operation room, is that it protects patients from getting infected from hospital acquired infections (HAIs) that can be fatal

Rapid advancement in medicare facilities and increase in knowledge about hospital acquired infections is propelling the adoption of surgical overalls

According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30% hospital acquired infections make patients end up paying more than what was required. This has led to a rise in awareness regarding hospital acquired infections, which in turn is projected to fuel the surgical overalls market in the near future.

Reusable Surgical Overalls to be Highly Attractive Segment

In terms of product type, the global surgical overalls market can be classified into disposable and reusable

The reusable segment is expected to account for a major share of the global surgical overalls market by 2030 owing to high usage of reusable overalls in surgeries due to their cost effectiveness

North America to Offer Significant Opportunities in Surgical Overalls Market

In terms of region, the global surgical marking pen market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2019 due to the presence of a large geriatric population. This has led to a rise in number of surgeries. Furthermore, presence of various surgical procedures accompanied with stringent rules and regulations for healthcare professionals and patient safety is also boosting the market.

On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to the presence of numerous surgical cases in the region

Middle East & Africa has witnessed a rise in demand for reusable overalls, as a lack of awareness along with low disposable income has propelled the market in the region

Key Players Operating in Global Surgical Overalls Market

The global surgical overalls market is fragmented, with the presence of international and local players. Key players operating in the global surgical overalls market are:

3M Health Care

Cardinal Health

Lohmann & Rauscher

Stryker

Kimberly-Clark Health Care

Hartmann AG

Synergy Health

Precept Medical

Cellucap Manufacturing

Alpha Pro Tech

