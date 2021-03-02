Surgical Drapes Market Report Growth Opportunities with Industry Share Published by Leading Research Firm

Surgical Drapes Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’s report on the global surgical drapes market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides revenue of the global surgical drapes market for the period 2018–2030, considering 2018 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global surgical drapes market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after primary and secondary researches. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global surgical drapes market.

Clear Plastic Drapes Limit Exposure to Coronavirus through Airway Procedures

Enhanced draping methods are being used during airway procedures amidst the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. Companies in the surgical drapes market are diversifying their production capabilities in clear plastic drapes, which effectively limit aerosolization and droplet spray during extubation. This is necessary since prolonged exposure during surgical manipulation of the upper airway increases the risk of transmission of viral particles to healthcare providers.

Manufacturers in the surgical drapes market are increasing their output capacities in clear plastic drapes, as enclosed nature of operating rooms increase the risk of particle transmission during surgical airway procedures. They are manufacturing disposable arm sleeves and bed drapes to minimize the exposure to coronavirus.

Innovative Materials Increasing Availability of ISO-certified Products

In order to avoid infections caused by reusable drapes, companies in the surgical drapes market are manufacturing disposable drapes. Welmed— a provider of disposable medical products, is delivering disposable surgical drapes in a variety of materials such as polyethylene (PE), Tri-Lam Heavy Duty, Protect5, and ClearView options to meet clinical needs.

Manufacturers in the surgical drapes market are increasing their production capabilities in orthopedic drapes, cystoscopy drapes, and obstetric drapes, among others. This explains why the market is projected to reach the revenue of US$ 4.1 Bn by 2030. ISO (International Organization for Standardization)-certified products are being preferred by surgeons.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of Surgical Drapes market Report:

The surgical drapes market report concludes with the company profiles section, which includes key information about major players operating in the global surgical drapes market

Leading players analyzed in the surgical drapes market report include 3 M Cardinal Health PAUL HARTMANN AG Mölnlycke Health Care AB Medica Europe BV OneMed Priontex Guardian STERIS plc. Medline Industries, Inc.



