Surgical Drapes Market projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2030

Surgical Drapes Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global surgical drapes market was valued at US$ 3.1 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2030. Sterile surgical drapes are used during surgery to prevent contact with unprepared surfaces, and to maintain the sterility of environmental surfaces, equipment, and patient’s surroundings. Nonwoven and woven materials are used in the manufacture of surgical drapes. Nonwoven material includes polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyamide & polyester. The global surgical drapes market is driven by rise in the number of surgical procedures and increase in the global geriatric population with major chronic diseases.

North America dominated the global surgical drapes market in 2019. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured healthcare industry, early adoption of new products, high rate of prevalence of major chronic diseases, and presence of major players are expected to propel the surgical drapes market in North America.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for surgical drapes during the forecast period. The market in the region is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

Request Brochure for Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=80682

Rise in Number of Surgical Procedures and Increase in Geriatric Population with Major Chronic Diseases to Drive Global Market

Rise in the number of surgeries, especially plastic and reconstructive surgeries, is fueling the demand for surgical drapes. According to statistics provided by the International Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeons (ISAPS), over 1.8 million cosmetic surgeries were performed across the globe in 2019. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), over 28,076 buttock augmentation and 299,715 breast augmentation surgeries were performed in the U.S. alone in 2019.

Continuous increase in the geriatric population is anticipated to be a potential driver of the global surgical drapes market during the forecast period. The geriatric population is at a high risk of major chronic diseases, which require surgical procedures. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Product estimates, the U.S. is expected to have about 72.1 million geriatric people by 2030, which is more than twice the number in 2000.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Surgical Drapes Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=80682

Incise Drapes to Dominate Surgical Drapes Market

In terms of type, the global surgical drapes market has been divided into incise, sheets, laproscopy, lithotomy, laparotomy, leggings, and others. The incise segment dominated the global surgical drapes market in 2019. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Rise in application of incise surgical drapes on wounds and incision, and utilization in a large number of surgical procedures are key factors driving the segment. Laproscopy was the second-largest segment, in terms of market share, in 2019. The expansion of the segment can be attributed to increase in the demand for laparoscopic and laparotomy surgical drapes, owing to the rise in the number of laparoscopic surgeries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 3.5 million laparoscopic surgeries are conducted annually in the U.S. alone.

Buy Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=80682<ype=S

North America to Dominate Surgical Drapes Market

The global surgical drapes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global surgical drapes market in 2019, followed by Europe. Prominent market share held by North America can be ascribed to increase in the number of people with major chronic diseases, new product launches, and presence of major players in the region. The surgical drapes market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2030. This can be ascribed to the presence of developing countries with commercial hubs, expanding business organizations, rise in awareness about surgical drapes, improving healthcare infrastructure, and high investments by companies in R&D.

Competition Landscape of Surgical Drapes Market

The global surgical drapes market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players operating in the global market include 3M, Cardinal Health, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Medica Europe BV, OneMed, Priontex, Guardian, STERIS plc., and Medline Industries, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/