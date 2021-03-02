Smart Railways Market 2021 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction – Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, ALE International, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

The Smart Railways Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the industry as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Smart Railways Market was valued at USD 15.85 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 36.58 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 15.14% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Get a Sample Copy of the Report + All Related Graphs (Covid-19 Update):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591889/smart-railways-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A1

Smart Railways market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, ALE International, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Moxa Inc., Thales Group, General Electric Company, Cyient Limited, Toshiba Corporation, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– November 2019 – Alstom signed a ten-year maintenance contract with SBB, the Swiss national railway company, to maintain SBB’s European Train Control System (ETCS), the signaling and control component of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS).

– April 2019 – At IBM’s IoT Exchange, IBM announced a collaboration with Sund & Blt to assist in IBM’s development of an AI-powered IoT solution designed, to help prolong the lifespan of aging bridges, tunnels, highways, and railways. The new industry solution, IBM Maximo for Civil Infrastructure, further extends the IBM Maximo portfolio, while providing deep industry and task-specific functionality, to help organizations manage, monitor, and administer their infrastructure assets.

Key Market Trends:

Rail Analytics System is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The rail network operators in developed parts of the world are actively investing in the development of analytics systems. Currently, there is a prominence of cloud-based systems. The market is witnessing a need for tools that help in maximization of intervals between certain maintenance events, like turning wheels (on a lathe) or replacing the wheel-and-axle sets on the trains, which reduce maintenance costs.

– The analytics-based solutions are expected to work in close coordination with security and surveillance systems to leverage video analytics, which is likely to help in obstacle determination, thereby, improving the overall efficiency of the railway system.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– According to the International Union of Railways, Asia-Pacific accounted for close to 28% of the total railways’ network (in terms of length of lines). The share is majorly represented by China and India with 100,000 km and 65,000 km network. Regional governments in this region have been making concerted attempts to upgrade and revamp the existing lines, to enhance the overall efficiency of their operations.

– Furthermore, the emergence of megacities is expected to be the highest in emerging markets of Asia-Pacific; four of the world’s existing 24 megacities are in China. It is expected that Chinese planners will merge nine cities in the Pearl River Delta, from Guangzhou to Shenzhen, to create a 26,000 sq. km urban area. This is likely to be 26 times larger than Greater London. Around USD 260 billion is expected to be spent on this project over the next four years, to integrate transport, energy, water, and telecommunication networks.

Browse full report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591889/smart-railways-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A1

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales): Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]